Wilders: Jew haters must go, Amsterdam’s mayor can join them

The firebrand Dutch politician doubled down on his remark on the capital’s liberal leader following harassment at a memorial event for murdered Israelis.

By Canaan Lidor, JNS

Geert Wilders, the leader of the Netherlands’ largest party, has doubled down on his controversial statement that Amsterdam’s left-leaning mayor “can leave the country” along with anti-Israel protesters whom he called “antisemitic rabble.”

Wilders tweeted about Femke Halsema on Oct. 7, 2024, commenting on X about a picture of anti-Israel protesters with a Middle Eastern appearance waving Palestinian flags near Dam Square in Amsterdam. Several journalists documented harassment there that day of participants in a commemoration for the victims of Hamas’s 2023 massacres.

“This rabble needs to leave this country. And Halsema can go with them,” wrote Wilders, whose Party for Freedom is the largest coalition member following last year’s general elections.

Mainstream media and multiple mayors condemned Wilders, a right-wing firebrand who is critical of Muslim immigration and a passionate advocate of Israel, for what they called incitement. One journalist, Pim Sedee, confronted Wilders, asking whether he thinks that “such tweets should not be sent.”

Wilders dryly replied: “I tweeted it,” leading to follow-up questions by other journalists.

“You have a mayor who has allowed this two times, this antisemitic rabble, and if the mayor wants to join, then she can, at least as far as I’m concerned—I said she can, not that she must—and I won’t shed a tear,” Wilders added on Tuesday in the Dutch parliament, prompting a fresh wave of critical questions by reporters.

He continued: “We’re too soft to the antisemites in this country. The Jew-hate. This mayor allowed this twice now. Once during the opening of the Holocaust museum, when children and their parents were cursed at as they walked by. As mayor you don’t allow counterprotests in situations like this,” he said.