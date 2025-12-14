US groups horrified but not surprised by attack on Sydney Jews, say Australia must do better

North American Jewish organizations decried an antisemitic terrorist attack at Bondi Beach, a popular tourist site in Sydney, Australia, in which at least 11 people were killed at a Chanukah celebration.

Many others were injured, including Arsen Ostrovsky, who recently moved to the country from Israel and who has written for JNS often. “I lived through Oct. 7. Never imagined I’d see this horror in Australia,” the human rights lawyer stated on social media, sharing a photo of himself bandaged and with his face covered in blood.

“Bullet grazed my head. Doctors said miracle survived, but will make recovery,” he wrote. “Tonight is first night of Chanukah. The forces of darkness and hate will never triumph. We will prevail.”

Betsy Berns Korn and William Daroff, chair and CEO respectively of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, an umbrella group for American groups, stated that they had joined a group of Jewish leaders in Australia the prior week to confront the “sharp rise” of Jew-hatred in the country.

The Conference of Presidents leaders said that they visited Jewish sites that had been firebombed and vandalized in Australia and also “experienced the strength and vibrancy of Australian Jewish life.”

Attending services the prior Shabbat at Chabad of Bondi Beach, they noted the “beautiful new building” and the community’s “warmth, faith and energy.”

“After services, we had the honor of sharing Shabbat lunch in the home of Rabbi Yehoram and Shternie Ulman with their family, including Rabbi Eli Schlanger and his wife, Chaya. We are devastated to learn that Rabbi Schlanger, z”l, was among those murdered today,” they said, using the Hebrew initialism for “may his memory be a blessing.”

“Our hearts are with the families of those killed and injured, and with our brothers and sisters in Sydney as they confront this brutal tragedy,” the two said. “This attack on the Bondi Beach community strikes at the heart of the entire Jewish people. We pray for the swift recovery of the injured and mourn those whose lives were taken in this senseless antisemitic act.”

Marco Rubio, the U.S. secretary of state, said that Washington “strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Australia targeting a Jewish celebration” and that “antisemitism has no place in this world.”

The American Jewish Committee stated that it is “heartbroken, sickened, horrified and outraged.”

“At least 11 people, including children, were murdered in cold blood in an antisemitic attack by two terrorists at Bondi Beach in Sydney, where a Chanukah celebration was taking place on Sunday,” the AJC said. “Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we pray for the full and swift recovery of those who were wounded.”

The AJC added that the terror attack came “after repeated warnings, including from the Australian Jewish community itself.” The Austrlaian Jewish community “had already endured fire bombings, graffiti, physical attacks and threats,” it said. “The community’s warnings have now become a devastating reality.”

Ted Deutch, CEO of the committee, stated that he was “horrified but not surprised.”

“Bondi Beach is one of the most beautiful places in the world, and Jewish kids celebrating the joyous holiday of Chanukah with their families is likewise one of the most beautiful images of our people,” he stated. “Both have now been ripped to pieces.”

Deutch said that Australian leaders must respond strongly.

“Not just statements, but bold action. From the prime minister. From state government leaders. From law enforcement and from Australian society,” he said. “This cannot be tolerated. We will not just move on from this. Not in Australia or Europe or America. Antisemitism is a threat to all of society everywhere in the world.”

“It’s not only the Jewish community that’s at risk if leaders fail to respond,” he added.

Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters stated that it is “devastated and heartbroken by the barbaric attack against a public Chanukah celebration.”

The movement said that Schlanger “devoted his life to sharing Jewish warmth, faith and community with others.”

The murdered rabbi “was doing exactly what he had been sent to do—bringing light and joy into the public square—when his life was cut down,” the movement said. “Rabbi Schlanger leaves his wife, Chayale, and their children, including a 2-month-old baby. We mourn him as family and stand with his loved ones and his community in their immeasurable loss.”

“This was a treacherous act of terror—an attack on community, on goodness and on light itself,” Chabad said. “It reflects a climate in which Jew-hatred has been allowed to grow and to turn violent. That reality must be confronted.”

It said that its emissaries worldwide will continue to light public menorahs “responsibly, in coordination with security authorities and without surrendering visibility or pride.”

“Jewish life will not be driven from the public square,” it said.

The Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America stated that the “act of violent extremism targeted a Jewish religious gathering during the most public expression of Jewish faith.”

“This was a direct assault on Jewish life,” the OU said. “Chanukah is the most public of Jewish holidays. We mark the defeat of ancient antisemitic persecution by lighting our menorahs openly and unapologetically. That is precisely why this attack matters. It was meant to intimidate, silence and drive Jews out of the public square. It will fail.”

“At a time when antisemitism is being normalized, excused and even justified in public discourse, this attack is no longer shocking,” the OU said. “It is the predictable result of unchecked incitement, extremist rhetoric and repeated failures by leaders to draw red lines.”

“Calls to ‘globalize the intifada’ are not slogans. They are threats, and they lead directly to violence,” the OU said.

Zohran Mamdani, the New York City mayor-elect, who has said that he would have Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrested in New York and who declined to decry the statement “globalize the intifada,” said that the attack “was a vile act of antisemitic terror.”

He added that “when I am mayor, I will work every day to keep Jewish New Yorkers safe—on our streets, our subways, at shul in every moment of every day.”

B’nai Brith Canada stated that “Bondi Beach was not random.”

“Jews were targeted because they were Jews. This is part of a global pattern of antisemitic violence, in synagogues, schools, cafés, streets and now beaches,” it said. “Waiting for it to happen here is not leadership, it’s negligence. To the Canadian government, do not wait for a Canadian Bondi Beach.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who denounced the “cowardly terrorist attack” at the Chanukah event, said that “although there are no specific threats to New Jersey at this time, out of an abundance of caution, we are boosting security at synagogues and community Chanukah celebrations throughout the state.”

He also directed the state attorney general, director of of the state homeland security office and state police superintendent to meet with rabbis “who are concerned about the safety and security of their houses of worship,” he said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that state police will “maintain heightened awareness of potential threats across our state” after the “cowardly terrorist attack against the Jewish community at Bondi Beach on the first night of Chanukah.”

“New York will always stand against the scourge of antisemitism and confront violence head-on,” she said.

Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, said, “Make no mistake, this will not break us.”

“We will continue to stand proudly, united against all forms of violence and hate, and in unwavering solidarity with Jewish communities everywhere,” he stated.