UK launches independent review of Jew-hatred in schools

The review is geared to examine the nature and extent of antisemitism affecting students and staff in general schools as well as institutions of higher education. It aims to assess how educational bodies are currently responding to the problem and recommend steps to strengthen prevention, reporting and disciplinary frameworks.

“Antisemitism is a deeply concerning and complex prejudice that has plagued communities for centuries,” the Department of Education wrote on March 4 in background information for the review.

“Since the 7 October Hamas attacks that killed over 1,200 people, antisemitic violence has surged worldwide, including the 2025 Bondi Beach shooting in Australia, and the murders of Melvin Crazvitz and Adrian Daulby, and attack on Yom Kippur worshippers at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue,” continues the background section. “These are devastating reminders of the threats and violence faced by Jewish communities.”

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said on March 4 that “school-related antisemitic incidents remain double pre-2023 levels, and too many Jewish teachers who raised concerns felt that nothing was done.”

The initiative comes as data indicates that antisemitic incidents in the United Kingdom remain high. According to the Community Security Trust, which monitors anti-Jewish hate, as many as 3,700 antisemitic incidents were recorded in 2025, the second-highest annual total on record.

The figure represents a 4% increase from 2024, according to a CST report, and reflects levels that remain significantly elevated compared to the period before the Hamas-led terrorist attacks against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which CST said triggered a major spike in Jew-hatred in Britain.

CST reported an average of 308 incidents per month in 2025, double the monthly average recorded before Oct. 7, with 204 documented antisemitic incidents linked to the school sector.

Higher education saw 78 cases recorded in 2025, many of which reference Israel and the Middle East alongside anti-Jewish rhetoric. CST found that over half of antisemitic incidents in 2025 reference Israel, Gaza or the aftermath of the Oct. attacks, often combined with explicit anti-Jewish language.

Officials said the new review will seek to understand how these incidents manifest in educational settings and determine action to protect Jewish students. The panel conducting the review is expected to consult widely across the education sector and produce recommendations.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews welcomed the announcement, saying “the government has rightly recognized the significance of this issue,” noting it has been “engaging closely” with the Ed Department.

The Union of Jewish Students said it looks forward to continuing to work with the government “to lead the fight against antisemitism in schools.”