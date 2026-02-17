U.S. Ambassador to Belgium accuses Belgian authorities of antisemitism in the case of legal proceedings against mohalim

He directly challenged Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke and demanded immediate legislative protection for ritual circumcision.

His remarks drew a rebuke from Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot who called them “unacceptable’’ and summoned the ambassado for a meeting.

US Ambassador Bill White openly accuses Belgian authorities of anti-Semitism following legal proceedings against three mohalim (Jewis circumcisers) in Antwerp.

He directly challenged Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke and demanded immediate legislative protection for ritual circumcision.

In a post on X, the ambassador called on Belgium to stop what he termed the ‘’ridiculous and anti-Semitic persecution of three Jewish circumcisers in Antwerp’’. ‘‘They are only doing what they have been trained to do for thousands of years,’’ he said.

In his view, the prosecution is “selective.” “Thousands of safe and qualified mohel procedures take place in Belgium. So why this time, why these three mohalim, why in Antwerp and why now?,” he asked.

‘‘Belgium is a civilised country. Stop this unacceptable intimidation of the Jewish community in Antwerp and in Belgium,’’ Bill White added.

‘’Do something now! The world is watching, America is counting on you to do the right thing! Frank, you must do something now to stop this,’’ he said in his message to the Health Minister.

The ambassador claimed to have discussed the matter with Vandenbroucke, who “does not like my wonderful president.”

He said he will go to Antwerp to meet the three mohalim. He thinks that Vandenbroucke and Flemish socialist leader Conner Rousseau should come with him.

His remarks drew a rebuke from Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot who called them “unacceptable’ and summoned the ambassado fora meeting on Tuesday.

“Describing Belgium as anti-Semitic is not only wrong, it is dangerous misinformation that weakens the real fight against hatred,” Prévot said.

”Any suggestion that Belgium is antisemitic is ”incorrect, insulting and unacceptable.” “The fight against antisemitism and all forms of hate and discrimination is an absolute priority for Belgium. Everyone must be able to practice their religion without fear of violence, discrimination, or persecution. That is a cornerstone of our constitutional state. It is non-negotiable,” the minister said.

He added that “Belgian law allows ritual circumcision when performed by a qualified doctor in accordance with strict health and safety standards. The specific case mentioned is the subject of a judicial investigation. I refrain from commenting on ongoing proceedings,” the Foreign Minister added.

‘’Personal attacks against a Belgian minister and any interference in judicial matters constitute a violation of fundamental diplomatic norms,” said Maxime Prévot.

The ambassador rejected the accusations of interference in Belgian judicial affairs. “The interpretation that I am asking the government to intervene in a judicial proceeding is a political attempt to divert attention from the facts,” he argued, before concluding by asking Minister Prévot to rectify his remarks: “I hope you will kindly correct your wording, because I will always react when something is false and incorrect,’’ he said.

Following is the text of the ambassador’s post on X:

Ambassador Bill White @BillWhiteUSA