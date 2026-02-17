U.S. Ambassador to Belgium accuses Belgian authorities of antisemitism in the case of legal proceedings against mohalim

He directly challenged Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke and demanded immediate legislative protection for ritual circumcision.
His remarks drew a rebuke from Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot who called them “unacceptable’’ and summoned the ambassado for a meeting.
US Ambassador Bill White openly accuses Belgian authorities of anti-Semitism following legal proceedings against three mohalim (Jewis circumcisers) in Antwerp.
In a post on X, the ambassador called on Belgium to stop what he termed the ‘’ridiculous and anti-Semitic persecution of three Jewish circumcisers in Antwerp’’. ‘‘They are only doing what they have been trained to do for thousands of years,’’ he said.
In his view, the prosecution is “selective.” “Thousands of safe and qualified mohel procedures take place in Belgium. So why this time, why these three mohalim, why in Antwerp and why now?,” he asked.
‘‘Belgium is a civilised country. Stop this unacceptable intimidation of the Jewish community in Antwerp and in Belgium,’’ Bill White added.
‘’Do something now! The world is watching, America is counting on you to do the right thing! Frank, you must do something now to stop this,’’ he said in his message to the Health Minister.
The ambassador claimed to have discussed the matter with Vandenbroucke, who “does not like my wonderful president.”
He said he will go to Antwerp to meet the three mohalim. He thinks that Vandenbroucke and Flemish socialist leader Conner Rousseau should come with him.
“Describing Belgium as anti-Semitic is not only wrong, it is dangerous misinformation that weakens the real fight against hatred,” Prévot said.
”Any suggestion that Belgium is antisemitic is ”incorrect, insulting and unacceptable.” “The fight against antisemitism and all forms of hate and discrimination is an absolute priority for Belgium. Everyone must be able to practice their religion without fear of violence, discrimination, or persecution. That is a cornerstone of our constitutional state. It is non-negotiable,” the minister said.
He added that “Belgian law allows ritual circumcision when performed by a qualified doctor in accordance with strict health and safety standards. The specific case mentioned is the subject of a judicial investigation. I refrain from commenting on ongoing proceedings,” the Foreign Minister added.
‘’Personal attacks against a Belgian minister and any interference in judicial matters constitute a violation of fundamental diplomatic norms,” said Maxime Prévot.
The ambassador rejected the accusations of interference in Belgian judicial affairs. “The interpretation that I am asking the government to intervene in a judicial proceeding is a political attempt to divert attention from the facts,” he argued, before concluding by asking Minister Prévot to rectify his remarks: “I hope you will kindly correct your wording, because I will always react when something is false and incorrect,’’ he said.
Following is the text of the ambassador’s post on X:
and I call upon all of Belgium to do a much better job on this subject ! TO BELGIUM, SPECIFICALLY YOU MUST DROP THE RIDICULOUS AND ANTI SEMITIC “PROSECUTION” NOW OF THE 3 JEWISH RELIGIOUS FIGURES (MOHELS) IN ANTWERP! THEY ARE DOING WHAT THEY HAVE BEEN TRAINED TO DO FOR THOUSANDS OF YEARS. To the (very rude) Belgian Minister of Health FRANK VANENBROUCKE; You must make a legal provision to allow Jewish religious MOHELS to perform their duties here in Belgium. It’s done in all civilized countries as legal procedure. BELGIUM is a civilized country. Stop this unacceptable harassment of the Jewish community here in Antwerp and in Belgium. It’s 2026, you need to get into the 21st century and allow our brethren Jewish families in Belgium to legally execute their religious freedoms! Frank – do not “wait for this case to end”. You told me that this is your sneaky tactic in our first meeting where you refused to shake my hand or be photographed with me in your conference room, named after our GREAT First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, because it was clear that you dislike America, the country that fought and where tens of thousands of our nation’s sons died for Belgium’s freedom twice – in WWI & in WWII. Take action NOW! The world is watching. America is counting on you to do the right thing. Frank, you should do it NOW so this case ends! I am heading to Antwerp next week to meet with these MOHELS and their families. Frank you and Conner Rousseau should come with me! It’s disgusting what’s happened to these fine men and their families because of your inaction. Thank you for your immediate attention to this matter!