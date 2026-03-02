Trump won’t rule out US troops in Iran, says doesn’t care about polling

The U.S. president told the “New York Post” that he isn’t against putting U.S. boots on the ground in the country “if they were necessary.”
“I don’t care about polling,” he said.
“I don’t have the yips with respect to boots on the ground. Like every president says, ‘There will be no boots on the ground.’ I don’t say it,” the president said. “I say ‘probably don’t need them,’ ‘if they were necessary.’”
The Post reported that recent polling shows a lack of American support for the war.
“I think that the polling is very good, but I don’t care about polling. I have to do the right thing. I have to do the right thing. This should have been done a long time ago,” the president said. “Look, whether polling is low or not, I think the polling is probably fine. But it’s not a question of polling. You cannot let Iran, who’s a nation that has been run by crazy people, have a nuclear weapon.”