Trump invited to receive Israel Prize in Jerusalem

“This evening I sent a formal invitation to the President of the United States Donald Trump to participate in the Israel Prize ceremony,” Kisch posted to X. He included a copy of the letter in his post.

Kisch’s ministry oversees the prizes, which are awarded annually on Israel’s Independence Day.

On Dec. 29, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Trump would receive the Israel Prize in the category of “Unique Contribution to the Jewish People.” It is the first time a foreign leader will receive the award.

“Your presence in Jerusalem to personally receive the Israel Prize would be a moment of profound significance for the people of Israel and a powerful expression of the deep and enduring friendship between our two nations,” Kisch wrote in the letter.

“On behalf of the Government of Israel and the citizens of the State of Israel, I would be deeply honored if you would accept this invitation,” he continued.

The Israel Prize ceremony will take place as part of the celebrations marking Israel’s 78th Independence Day. President Isaac Herzog, the prime minister, senior government officials, leaders from across Israeli society and “distinguished guests from abroad” will attend.