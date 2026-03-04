Toronto police probing shots fired at synagogue as possible hate crime

“In relation to last night’s incident, I can confirm this involved a synagogue in the area. This is being investigated as a targeted incident,” Stephanie Miceli, a police spokeswoman, told JNS.

The department’s integrated gun and gang task force is working with the hate crimes unit on the investigation, according to Miceli.

“We understand that incidents like this are deeply concerning for members of the Jewish community,” she told JNS. “Our investigators are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the firearm discharge, and we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness.”

The police department “has maintained an increased presence in Jewish neighbourhoods and around places of worship and community institutions since Oct. 7, 2023,” according to Miceli. It has also “further enhanced our visibility and patrols to provide reassurance and support community safety” after U.S. and Israeli military operations began in Iran on Saturday, she said.

“We will continue working with our partners to assess and adjust our response as needed,” she told JNS. “The safety of communities in Toronto remains our priority, and we will continue to work closely with our partners to ensure people can live, worship and gather safely.”

According to police, officers responded to reports of shots fired at Old Colony Road and Harrison Road shortly after 10:45 p.m. Officers found evidence of gunfire at the site and damage to a building. No injuries were reported, and there was no description of a suspect.

The Jewish Security Network of Greater Toronto, which is part of the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto, stated that the synagogue was damaged. It said that it advises “the community to exercise heightened vigilance and awareness at this time.”

“As we continue to liaise with law enforcement, community members can expect to see increased security measures,” it added.

Miceli told JNS that reports on social media about a second synagogue appear to refer to damage from an incident that was reported in November.

“There was no firearm discharge that occurred at this location this morning or last night,” she said.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and the UJA stated that “the incident took place shortly after community members had left the synagogue, where they had gathered for a party to celebrate the holiday of Purim.”

“All Canadians should be alarmed by what’s happening in our country. This isn’t solely a threat to the Jewish community. It’s a threat to every Canadian who wants to live in peace and safety,” stated Noah Shack, CEO of CIJA. “The escalation of intimidation and extremism targeting Jewish Canadians will inevitably lead to much worse, and the consequences are potentially lethal.”

He added that the shooting took place “at a time when Iran’s Islamic regime poses a heightened threat to Jewish and Persian communities worldwide” and that “it is critical that authorities redouble measures to safeguard our country and all Canadians.”

Adam Minsky, president and CEO of the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto, stated that “this is the fourth time a Jewish institution has been targeted for gunfire in Toronto over the past two years, in addition to countless threats and acts of vandalism.”

“Every day, families across our community carry deep concerns for the safety of their children,” he said. “But we are resilient and refuse to be intimidated. We will continue to proudly celebrate Jewish life.”

Michael Levitt, president and CEO of the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, stated that he was “horrified” to wake up to news that Temple Emanu-El was struck by gunfire.

“A Jewish house of worship. In our city. Targeted with bullets,” he wrote. “Call this what it is. Antisemitic violence. And the worst part? None of us should be shocked.”

“For months, the warning signs have been there. The threats. The normalization. The excuses. When antisemitism is tolerated or minimized, it escalates. It always does,” he added. “This is not just an attack on Jews. It is an attack on who we are as a country. On the promise that people of every faith can gather openly and safely.”

Police investigation must lead to prosecution and then consequences, he wrote. “Government at every level must ensure Jewish institutions are visibly protected and that antisemitic violence is treated as the serious national threat it is,” he wrote. “This is not our Canada.”