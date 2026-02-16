Time for action on Jew-hatred, Kaploun tells European security org

Yehuda Kaploun, a rabbi and U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism at the State Department, took his first overseas trip since assuming his new role, attending the two-day Switzerland OSCE Chairpersonship’s Conference on Combating Antisemitism and Intolerance this week.

In the wake of surging global Jew-hatred, “too many governments which claim to be beacons of democracy and human rights, including governments in this very room, refuse to act,” he told the gathering on Tuesday.

Sponsored by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and hosted by this year’s chair, Switzerland, the event took place in St. Gallen.

“The time for empty commitments is over. Governments that fail to protect Jewish communities must be held accountable,” Kaploun told attendees.

He described efforts the Trump administration has made to combat antisemitism within its own borders, including prosecuting those suspected of antisemitic crimes, confronting anti-Jewish actions on university campuses and reforming the visa process.

He urged all 57 OSCE countries to endorse the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of Jew-hatred, which 36 of the countries have done, and the U.S.-led Global Guidelines for Countering Antisemitism.

“Embracing and implementing these frameworks must be a priority for every government here. It is a moral standard,” Kaploun said.

He called for fewer meetings, a leaner budget and more concrete action.

“That includes education, including historically accurate Holocaust education, law-enforcement training and any other serious measures which can meaningfully protect Jewish communities,” he said.

Kaploun also traveled to London, where he met with Warren Stephens, U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Robert Garson, a British-born attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, previously said that he has talked with Kaploun about granting British Jews asylum in the United States based on the threats they face in England. Kaploun has not commented publicly on those talks.

Kaploun also met with Elisa Spiropali, Albania’s foreign minister. “We need more partners like Albania in this fight,” he stated.