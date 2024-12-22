Third shooting in months at Toronto Jewish school

“Government officials have to understand that the time for thoughts and prayers is over,” stated CIJA, an agency of the Canadian Jewish Federations.

By JNS staff)

A shooting at Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School early on Friday morning marks the third time that shots have been fired at the Chabad girls school in Toronto in recent months.

There was a shooting at the school on May 25 and another, on Oct. 12 on Yom Kippur, in October, which Canadian parliamentarian Kevin Vuong, who represents Toronto, referred to at the time as “domestic terrorism.”

The Toronto Police Service stated on Friday that there was “evidence of firearm discharge” at the school, where no injuries were reported. It added that the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force and the Hate Crime Unit were investigating.

“Imagine having to explain to your child why there are bullet holes in their school. In Canada, every child should be able to go to school without facing these kinds of violent threats,” stated Michelle Stock, vice president of the Ontario branch of the Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs, an agency of the Jewish Federations of Canada.

“Government officials have to understand that the time for thoughts and prayers is over. This is the third time this school has been targeted—this is completely unacceptable. We need action,” Stock stated. “There are concrete, common sense steps that can be taken to protect our community and country.”

“This begins with ensuring that there are real consequences for those who are targeting our community and threatening the fabric of Canadian society,” she added. “The lack of serious consequences sends the message to Canadians that the safety of children is less important than the freedom of criminals and extremists.”

At press time, Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, had yet to comment. (Trudeau spoke yesterday with Israeli President Isaac Herzog about Jew-hatred after an attack on a Montreal synagogue.)

Pierre Poilievre, the Canadian opposition leader and head of the Conservative Party, stated that the shooting is “another horrific act of antisemitic violence at a Toronto elementary school for Jewish girls.”

“After nine years of New Democratic Party-Liberals, our people are living in fear, hate and violence are on the rise, and Trudeau does nothing,” he added. “Step up and protect our people.”

Melissa Lantsman, a member of the Canadian Parliament and deputy leader of the Conservative Party, stated that “this is the third time this Jewish girls school has been shot at.”

“Canada has become a more dangerous place for the Jewish people under the divisiveness of the weak and now wounded Justin Trudeau,” added Lantsman, who is Jewish. “Another day brings another cowardly act of antisemitic hate, and it’s well overdue that the government do something or anything to protect Canadians.”

“The lawless mob of lowlifes must be brought to justice,” she added. “He should address the country rather than obsess over his own political drama.”

“Another day, another flagrant antisemitic attack in our city,” stated Marco Mendicino, a member of the Canadian Parliament who represents parts of Ontario and co-chair of the Canada-Israel Interparliamentary Group.

“Gunshots fired at Bais Chaya Elementary School. Sickening and outrageous. Find the criminals. Charge them. Prosecute them,” he added. “Stop this madness.”