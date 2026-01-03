The Hezbollah–Maduro Nexus: Why Its Collapse Matters for Jewish Security Worldwide

By Michael Freilich

The arrest of Nicolás Maduro marks more than a dramatic development in Venezuelan politics. It brings renewed attention to a long-documented and deeply troubling reality: the strategic partnership between the Maduro regime, Iran, and Hezbollah. For the global Jewish community — and for Europe in particular — this nexus is not an abstract geopolitical issue, but a concrete security concern.

For years, Hezbollah has operated as Iran’s most effective proxy far beyond the Middle East. Its activities are not limited to Lebanon or Israel. Jewish institutions and individuals have repeatedly been targeted by Hezbollah-linked networks worldwide — from Latin America to Southeast Asia, and crucially, on European soil.

Europe has already experienced the consequences. The 2012 bombing of the Jewish community center in Burgas, Bulgaria, which killed six people, was directly attributed to Hezbollah operatives. Since then, European security services have uncovered Hezbollah logistical, financial and surveillance networks in multiple EU member states, often operating under the guise of criminal or charitable activity. These networks are not dormant; they exist to enable future attacks when strategic conditions allow.

Venezuela under Maduro played a critical enabling role in this ecosystem. According to numerous intelligence assessments and policy reports, including those by the Atlantic Council and U.S. authorities, the regime provided Hezbollah and Iran with financial channels, diplomatic cover, identity documents, and logistical access. This support allowed Hezbollah to fundraise, move operatives, launder money and maintain strategic depth far from traditional theaters of conflict.

For Jewish communities, this matters profoundly. Hezbollah does not distinguish between Israeli and Jewish targets. Its own rhetoric and operational history demonstrate a consistent pattern: Jewish schools, synagogues, cultural centers and community leaders are considered legitimate targets worldwide. Any state that strengthens Hezbollah’s operational capacity directly increases the threat to Jewish life globally — including in Europe.

The weakening or dismantling of the Maduro–Hezbollah axis therefore represents more than a regional shift. It strikes at a key node in Iran’s global network, undermining the ability of both Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to project power, finance operations and plan attacks abroad. Iran and the IRGC emerge weakened, their external infrastructure reduced, their room for maneuver narrowed.

This may also trigger a broader domino effect. Iran is already facing sustained internal pressure, with ongoing protests and growing domestic unrest. The loss of reliable external partners such as the Maduro regime further constrains Tehran’s ability to stabilize its proxy network abroad, potentially accelerating internal and external pressure on the regime itself.

From a Jewish and European perspective, this is not about triumphalism or escalation. It is about prevention. Dismantling state-backed terror infrastructures before they translate into attacks saves lives. It reduces the operational freedom of organizations that have repeatedly demonstrated their intent to target Jews wherever they can.

World peace and Jewish security are not served by tolerating regimes that function as safe havens for terrorist networks. On the contrary, confronting and dismantling these alliances is an essential step toward reducing global instability and ensuring that Jewish communities — in Europe and beyond — can live openly and safely.

Michael Freilich is special diplomatic envoy for intercultural dialogue and Holocaust remembrance, European Jewish Association (EJA)