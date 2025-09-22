‘The EU Commission is determined to create conditions in which Jewish life in Europe will continue to flourish’

In a message in the name of the European Commission on the occasion of the Jewsh New Year, EU Commisioner Magnus Brunner says attacks against Jewish and Israeli people in Europe are ”unacceptable.”

‘’Jewish and Israeli people have been attacked and harassed on European streets, denied access to flights, to restaurants and vacation spots. This is unacceptable,,’’ writes European Commissioner Magnus Brunner, in charge of internal affairs and migration, in a message in the name of the European Commission in which he wishes Jewish people in Europe and around the world ‘’a happy and blessed New Year 5786.’’

‘’This past year has been a difficult one. We continue to witness an increase in the number and intensity of antisemitic incidents. Physical and verbal attacks on Jews in Europe, the desecration of synagogues, cemeteries and Holocaust memorials, are of great concern to the European Commission,’’ says Brunner, who is in charge of internal affairs and migration.

He continues, ‘’yet there is a lot of cause for hope. Europe stands united with the Jewish communities. Policies are being developed that address antisemitism and foster Jewish life. We have seen significant progress, with 23 Member States having adopted national strategies. Many countries are accelerating prosecution, making legal changes to address antisemitic hate speech, increasing security and fostering Jewish life as part of governmental policy.’’

‘’Together with the Member States, the European Commission is determined to create conditions in which Jewish life in Europe will continue to flourish. What strengthens the Jewish community also strengthens European democracy,’’ he says.

The Commissioner cites the late U.K. Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks who said “Hope is the belief that, together, we can make the world better.”