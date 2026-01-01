The Dilution of Death: How “Genocide” Is Being Emptied of Meaning

By Grant Gochin

The ghosts of my murdered family demand justice, and I refuse to let their cries fade into oblivion. As a descendant of over 150 Lithuanian and Latvian Jews slaughtered in the Holocaust, I have spent years battling a government that twists history to shield its perpetrators. This fight is personal—fueled by the records of their deaths, the archival evidence I unearthed, and the unyielding truth that genocide must never be redefined for convenience. Yet today, that very term is weaponized against Israel, inverting victim and perpetrator in a grotesque parody of law and memory. This dilution doesn’t just distort; it desecrates the graves of the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust, while now accusing eight million Jews in Israel of the same crime. It offends me to my core, and it should outrage every decent person who values truth over spectacle.

I do this work because the dead need an advocate. Memory does not preserve itself; it is defended or it is lost. I watched institutions charged with protecting genocide memory retreat into caution, euphemism, and procedural comfort. When no organization would confront the Government of Lithuania for laundering perpetrators into patriots, I did it myself—at my own expense, without institutional cover, and at full personal cost. That decision was not symbolic. It was remedial. The only organization in the world that stood by me during this process was www.israelusa.org, providing unwavering support as I single-handedly challenged an entire government to uphold the integrity of genocide’s definition.

My family’s names—one hundred murdered in Lithuania and fifty in Latvia—exist in the record because I refused silence. I litigated, challenged archives, and forced the issue into court because no one else would. The contemporary canard of “genocide” leveled against Israel compounds that failure. It does more than distort a present conflict; it empties the very language that once named my family’s destruction. When terms become interchangeable, crimes become forgettable. When crimes are forgettable, victims are erased again.

What I see now is repetition. Genocide institutions hedge. Academia capitulates. Precision yields to spectacle as accusations against Israel are amplified to satisfy crowds demanding moral performance rather than legal truth. This is abdication. The discounting of genocidal terminology functions as a daily attack on Jews and on Israel by converting Jewish survival into suspicion and Jewish death into an all‑purpose metaphor. By failing to confront Lithuania’s redefinition of genocide when they should have, these very guardians of history’s handrails abandoned their duty. I stood alone in protecting the truth, warning that allowing such distortions would lead exactly here: to baseless accusations against Israel. And now, we see the consequences—the inversion they enabled.

Genocide is not a slogan. It is a term of law forged to name a crime with a precise architecture: the intentional destruction of a protected group as such. When that architecture is loosened, the word does not broaden; it collapses. The present abuse of “genocide” is not drift. It is design. If everything qualifies, nothing does—and the guilty inherit the fog. The offense is profound: six million Jews were systematically exterminated, their lives extinguished in horror. Now, eight million Jews in Israel, defending their existence, are accused of perpetrating that same atrocity. Our organizations, meant to safeguard this memory, have failed us utterly, allowing this moral reversal to flourish unchecked.

The Legal Core: Lemkin, the Convention, and Intent

Raphael Lemkin introduced “genocide” to describe a singular project: the Nazi attempt to eliminate Jews as a people. The 1948 Convention codified that project narrowly and intentionally. It protects national, ethnical, racial, and religious groups. It requires dolus specialis: specific intent to destroy the group as such. Political groups were excluded. Armed conflict was not reclassified as genocide by casualty count or rhetoric. These limits were safeguards against abuse.

When modern actors collapse these safeguards, they do not advance human rights; they negate them. If the law cannot distinguish extermination from conflict, Jewish existence loses the only category that once named its attempted destruction.

Lithuania: Prime Mover in Semantic Sabotage

Lithuania did not stumble into confusion. It engineered a solution to a problem of exposure. The historical record is settled: the near‑total destruction of Lithuanian Jewry occurred with decisive local participation, reaching 96.4 percent. This environment was so lethal that by the end of 1941, it was factually safer for a Jew to be in Nazi Germany proper than in Lithuania, where mass killings were immediate and locally driven. In many regions, this rate was achieved in less than six months. The speed matters. Where Nazi policy elsewhere relied on deportation logistics and layered bureaucracy, Lithuania’s killing was immediate, local, and efficient. Local participation was the decisive factor.

Confronted with that record, the state chose redefinition over reckoning. The motive is plain and lawful to name. Redefinition avoids criminal and civil liability for collaborators. It preserves founding myths built on “anti‑Soviet resistance.” It suppresses restitution by dissolving Jewish specificity into general suffering. This is intent—not an accident of memory.

Administrative Genocide Preservation

The spine of this policy is the Genocide and Resistance Research Centre of Lithuania (GRRCL). It does not merely distort history; it performs Administrative Genocide Preservation. By maintaining the physical and legal infrastructure of perpetrators—streets, plaques, honorifics—the state integrates the killers into daily civic life. This is ongoing symbolic violence against survivors and descendants. It is the forcible normalization of extermination through administration.

The GRRCL functions as a state agency for the industrialization of denial. By issuing official memoranda that contradict eyewitness testimony and archival signatures, it manufactures a “legal” version of the Holocaust that omits the perpetrator. The state then claims to “remember” the Holocaust while honoring the men who administered it. This cognitive dissonance is mandated by law.

Germany dismantled honorifics and criminalized denial. Lithuania preserved honorifics and criminalized contradiction by laundering culpability through administrative language. The result is a state‑funded system that sanitizes perpetrators such as Jonas Noreika, who, as Šiauliai district chief, personally signed orders on August 22, 1941, establishing the Žagarė ghetto and mandating the transfer of Jews (including from the Šiauliai region) into it, directly facilitating the causal chain to theft of Jewish property, ghettoization, and mass murder—where my relatives—Meyer Simon and Miriam Gochin, along with their children, neighbors, friends, babies, rabbis, scholars, laborers, and entire villages of ordinary people just trying to live their lives—were murdered by their Lithuanian neighbors simply for being Jews. Noreika’s signatures on the August 22 orders were not ‘administrative chores’; they were the logistical ignition for the theft of every heirloom and the snuffing out of every life in the Žagarė ghetto. These killers applied maximum cruelty, inflicting every conceivable torture: beatings, rapes, live burials, and sadistic humiliations, driven by an utter lust for Jewish blood that reveled in the vast suffering of their victims. The murders of Jews were often a public spectacle where young Lithuanian children were invited to watch and learn from their elders what they should do to Jews. After the public celebrations of murder, they held grotesque parties to toast the slaughter of their former neighbors and friends, dividing up the plundered belongings—homes, clothes, heirlooms—as spoils of their blood-soaked festivities, as detailed in Silvia Foti’s revelations about her grandfather Jonas Noreika’s atrocities.

Yet even in late 2024, after years of sustained confrontation—including efforts amplified by supporters like the Israeli-American Civic Action Network—a Lithuanian commission finally recommended removing one memorial plaque to Noreika in Šiauliai: a small, hard-won concession extracted from a system still resistant to full reckoning.

I confronted this system directly, launching a series of legal actions spanning years, from initial communications in 2015 to appeals at the European Court of Human Rights and beyond, all at my own expense and with no institutional backing except from www.israelusa.org. My litigation before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) documented how the Lithuanian state knowingly presents a distorted history to protect Noreika’s image while concealing theft of Jewish property, ghettoization, and the causal chain to mass murder. Lithuania remains the only EU member with a government infrastructure dedicated to concealing its role in genocide while naming streets after the men who facilitated it. That is not revisionism. It is obstruction of justice by other means.

Holocaust Inversion Reengineered: The Genocide Equalization Doctrine

Avoid euphemism. Lithuania’s signature export is denial by equivalence—a Genocide Equalization Doctrine that places the annihilation of Jews on a moral plane with Soviet political repression. The mechanics are deliberate: expand “genocide” to include political groups; conflate occupation with extermination; replace intent with retrospective grievance. By expanding the definition to include “political groups,” Lithuania did not just “broaden” the term; they diluted the protective status of the groups Lemkin sought to save. The Genocide Equalization Doctrine is not a theoretical error; it is a structural assault on the 1948 Convention that replaces the immutable identity of the victim with the transient identity of the political actor. Once accomplished, Jewish destruction becomes one narrative among several, stripped of legal specificity and moral force.

This is memory laundering. It converts criminal history into patriotic narrative through selective legal redefinition. The beneficiaries are collaborators; the cost is truth.

The Drėlingas Model: Mechanism of Inversion

The Drėlingas Model serves as the blueprint for inversion:

Reclassify political violence as genocide under domestic law. Secure judicial tolerance for the reclassification (Drėlingas v. Lithuania, 2019). Cite tolerance as precedent to broaden “genocidal intent” in international forums. Export the elastic definition to suit geopolitical agendas. Apply it selectively—against the Jewish State.

In Drėlingas v. Lithuania (2019), the ECHR accepted Lithuania’s position that killings directed at political partisans could be prosecuted as genocide under domestic law. The Court did not amend the Convention; it normalized deviation by declining to arrest it. This was not passive acceptance. Lithuania strategically litigated to force normalization. By allowing a political‑category genocide to stand without censure, the judgment licensed a practice the Convention explicitly excludes. This is the most consequential judicial erosion since 1948—and it bears a Lithuanian fingerprint. Notably, Lithuania has not joined the lawfare against Israel, but it invented the pathway now exploited to redefine genocide for selective convictions.

Export and Imitation: Legal Parasitism

Once normalized, erosion travels. Lithuania authored a template others could copy once European judicial scrutiny had been survived.

South Africa: While its legal team stood in The Hague accusing Israel of “intent,” the South African government proceeded with the long-delayed Mosi III naval exercises in early January 2026, openly coordinating with China, Russia, and Iran—whose warships joined the drills despite Tehran’s role as primary sponsor of the October 7 genocidal massacre. This is not mere hypocrisy; it is documented Moral Fraud that invalidates South Africa’s standing under the Clean Hands doctrine. The ICJ is reduced to theater while law becomes currency in alliances with perpetrators of atrocity.

Ireland: Arguably Europe’s most antisemitic nation—a label echoed by critics labeling it a “cesspool of antisemitism”—Ireland aggressively advances an expanded intent theory while insulating its own tarnished record through moral displacement. Knowing full well they cannot secure a conviction under the current Genocide Convention, Ireland pushes to broaden the definition explicitly to fabricate accusations against Israel. Its Holocaust-era neutrality is recast as virtue; Jewish self-defense as criminality. The ethnic cleansing of Jews from Arab states is ignored because it disrupts the utility of their libel. By propagating this genocide canard, Ireland stokes worldwide hate against Jews—with over 100 antisemitic incidents reported in the first four months of 2025 alone, Israeli officials citing state-led rhetoric as cause for closing their Dublin embassy in December 2024, and international observers documenting entrenched attitudes that render Ireland among Europe’s most hostile environments for Jews—with inflammatory rhetoric that will inevitably result in bloodshed for Jewish communities—and from the apparent national enthusiasm for such vitriol, this outcome seems not just foreseeable, but perhaps even their unspoken agenda, or at least an inescapable conclusion from their conduct.

South Africa and Ireland practice Legal Parasitism. They bring no new law. They import hollowed‑out definitions perfected in the Baltics and deploy them selectively—against the Jew.

Standing, Survival, and Accountability

States that institutionalize revisionism lack standing to moralize. Lithuania has not dismantled honorifics for perpetrators or paid commensurate reparations. It prosecutes memory while exporting doctrine. States with selective outrage seek to adjudicate a defensive war by inventing standards no state could meet. The Doctrine of Clean Hands exists to prevent precisely this spectacle.

The remedy is not outrage alone. It is accountability. What is required is a Redefinition Accountability Framework: legal criteria capable of identifying when a state crosses from historical interpretation into state‑sponsored negationism that violates the 1948 Convention. Without such criteria, erosion will continue by citation and repetition.

Conclusion: Precision Is Protection

Genocide loses meaning when it becomes a grievance container. Precision is not pedantry; it is protection. The Genocide Equalization Doctrine serves one end: it frees collaborators from judgment and turns Jewish survival into an offense.

Our organizations failed us by allowing Lithuania to redefine genocide, turning a blind eye to the erosion that now fuels inversions against Israel. It is now time they stand up and say without reservation that the term genocide has been inverted. It should be a litmus test asked of every single human rights, Holocaust, civil rights, academic, genocide prevention, memorial, educational, legal, and international law institution to take a stand on the interpretation of the genocide convention. Without taking a clear and unequivocal stand, funders should withdraw funding. This is not ideological—it is simple application of fact versus hate against Jews and Israel. As I called on institutions then to address the situation in Lithuania—and they would not and did not—I am now calling on our institutions to, one by one, in loud and clear voice, address the canards against Israel—or funding should be withdrawn from them. They either stand for truth, or they stand for nothing. They either educate, or are passive in allowing mis-education. This is a clear demand for accountability as history and facts are being rewritten in front of our eyes.

My escalation—from archives to courts to sustained confrontation—is a refusal to allow my family’s names to be buried twice—once in the earth and once in a redefined dictionary. If dilution goes unanswered, it negates Jewish existence by erasing the category that once named our attempted destruction. When genocide is redefined to absolve perpetrators and indict Jewish survival, the crime is not memory failure but legal fraud—and answering it is not advocacy but defense of law itself.

Courts, universities, and funders must now choose whether they will police the legal meaning of genocide as the Convention requires, or continue underwriting its erosion by states that rebrand collaboration as memory and accusation as virtue.

Grant Gochin is a diplomat, journalist and activists, who is actively involved in Jewish affairs, focusing on historical justice, historical accountability and Jewish continuity. He has spent the past twenty years documenting and restoring signs of Jewish life in Lithuania. He has served as the Chair of the Maceva Project in Lithuania, which mapped / inventoried / documented / restored over fifty abandoned and neglected Jewish cemeteries.

