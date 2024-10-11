Terrorist fires at Swedish branch of Israeli defense company

Nobody was wounded in the attack, and the suspect was apprehended.

By JNS

A suspected terrorist opened fire on Thursday morning at the offices of Elbit Systems Sweden, the Gothenburg-based subsidiary of Israel’s largest defense contractor, according to Swedish broadcaster SVT.

Nobody was wounded in the attack, police spokesman August Brandt told the broadcaster. A minor under the age of 15 was apprehended at the scene, Brandt confirmed.

Police confirmed to AFP that they had responded to a shooting against an “Israeli object” in the Kallebäck district of the Swedish city. Elbit Systems Sweden said in an email that it “currently had no comment.”

On June 3, Swedish police announced that an explosive device was found outside Elbit’s Gothenburg office, noting that the company was likely the target. At the time, Brandt said that no arrests had been made.

Earlier this month, Swedish intelligence agency SÄPO said that Iran may have orchestrated recent terror attacks on Israeli targets in the country.

The statement came shortly after two explosions, likely caused by hand grenades, occurred close to Israel’s diplomatic mission in Denmark, just days after gunfire was heard in the vicinity of the embassy in Sweden.

Fredrik Hallstrom, head of operations at SÄPO, the Swedish Security Service, noted that “there are some things that could point in that direction,” namely Iranian involvement in the two attacks.

In May, the agency confirmed that Tehran was recruiting members of Swedish criminal gangs to commit “acts of violence” against Israelis.

Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency has also suggested that the Islamic Republic is behind a series of terrorist attacks carried out by criminal groups targeting Israeli missions across Europe, including in Sweden.