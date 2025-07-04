Danish police rushed to Israeli embassy after it receives suspicious package

By JNS

Danish Police on Thursday responded to a report that a suspicious package was received by the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen, it said.

“We are present at the Israeli Embassy, where we are investigating a received package,” the Copenhagen Police announced in an X post.

“Ryvangs Allé Street, as well as the residential streets to the east and up to Svanemøllevej Road, are cordoned off,” the Danish capital’s police force stated, adding: “We currently have no additional information.”

The Berlingske newspaper reported that, in addition to police forces, the Copenhagen Fire Department and ambulances were deployed.

A police spokesperson told the Danish daily that a report of a suspicious package was received at 11:05 a.m. on Thursday. Danish civilians in the embassy’s vicinity do not need to worry, the spokesperson emphasized.

In October 2024, three blasts were reported near the Israeli diplomatic mission in Copenhagen, in two different incidents just five days apart.

Iran may have orchestrated the Copenhagen blasts, as well as a separate shooting targeting the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm that same week, Sweden’s national intelligence agency, SÄPO, said at the time.

Fredrik Hallstrom, head of operations at SÄPO, said, “There are some things that could point” in the direction of the regime’s involvement.

In May, a Danish man was remanded in custody by the Copenhagen City Court on suspicion of conspiring to purchase drones to be used by the Hamas terrorist group in a planned attack in Denmark or abroad.

Meanwhile, German federal prosecutors announced earlier this week the arrest of a Danish citizen suspected of surveilling Jewish sites and individuals in Berlin on behalf of Iran.

The suspect, identified only as Ali S., was detained on June 26 in Aarhus, Denmark, by agents of the Danish Security and Intelligence Service at the request of German authorities.