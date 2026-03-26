Six wounded as Iranian missiles strike central Israel An 11-year-old girl was critically injured.

Six people were lightly wounded by Iranian missiles targeting central Israel on Thursday morning.

Magen David Adom emergency medical service personnel evacuated the victims to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba and Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah following two separate enemy barrages.

A third Iranian missile barrage also set off air-raid sirens in the central region. MDA said no emergency calls were received, except for a few people injured en route to shelters.

The Iranian missile fire on central Israel continued into the morning, with a fourth round of attacks setting off sirens.

In Safed in the Upper Galilee, an 11-year-old girl from the city suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed during an air-raid siren earlier on Thursday morning amid Iranian missile attacks. Paramedics managed to resuscitate the girl and evacuate her to the hospital in serious but stable condition.