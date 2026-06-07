As first pro-Israel gesture, new Slovenian PM removes Palestinian flag from government building

But one day later, the country’s Presidential Palace raised the flag. President Natasa Pirc Musar announced the move on X, saying the flag would remain on the facade of the Presidential Palace for one week before being moved inside the building.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced that Israel plans to open an embassy in Slovenia.

In his first gesture, the new Prime Minister of Slovenia, Janez Jansa, on Thursday ordered the Palestinian flag be removed from the main government building in the capital Ljubljana, where it had flown for two years.

But one day later, the country’s Presidential Palace raised the flag. President Natasa Pirc Musar announced the move on X, saying the flag would remain on the facade of the Presidential Palace for one week before being moved inside the building.

“The genocide against Palestinians has not been halted and people in Gaza and the West Bank do not live in peace and dignity,” she said.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Jansa said his government would pursue what he called a “responsible” foreign policy “based on facts”. His decision to raise Israel’s signalled a sharp pro-Israel turn under a leader closely aligned with US President Donald Trump and Israel.

Jansa has long defended Israel. He called his predecessor Robert Golob’s recognition of Palestine “illegal’’, backed Israel’s right to attack Gaza and other countries in the region, and repeatedly declared: “We stand with Israel”.

He has also said Slovenia should move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Golob, who led Slovenia for four years, had repeatedly accused Israel of violating international law and committing “clear genocidal acts” in Gaza.

His government made Slovenia the first European Union state to ban all weapons trade with Israel. Slovenia was until now the most hostile country towards Israel, together with Spain and Ireland.

As a result of the government’s policy shift, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced that Israel plans to open an embassy in Slovenia.

Sa’ar added that he has already instructed the foreign ministry’s Director-General Eden Bar Tal to begin the process of establishing the new embassy and the selection process for an ambassador.

“The election of Prime Minister Janez Jansa marks a new chapter in relations between Israel and Slovenia,”

He said. “After years of the hostility of the previous government – we now have an opportunity to rebuild, strengthen, and deepen a real partnership.”

“An Israeli embassy is more than a diplomatic mission. It is a statement of friendship, dialogue, and a shared belief in freedom, democracy, and security. We are turning today a new page.”