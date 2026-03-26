 Israel News Israeli soldier KIA in Lebanon

Israel Defense Forces Staff Sgt. Ori Greenberg, 21, was killed in action fighting Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon, the military announced on Thursday morning.

Greenberg, from the central Israeli city of Petach Tikvah, served as a combat soldier in the in Golani Infantry Brigade’s Reconnaissance Battalion, the IDF said, adding that his family was informed.

The death toll among Israeli troops since Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border terrorist massacre now stands at 928, according to IDF figures.

“My wife and I, together with all the citizens of Israel, share in the deep sorrow of the family of Golani Reconnaissance Unit fighter Sgt. Ori Greenberg, of blessed memory, who fell in battle in Southern Lebanon,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Ori’s family. He fought with bravery and courage to defend our northern border,” added the premier, “May his memory be for a blessing.”

On Wednesday, two troops were seriously injured in separate attacks on forces operating in Lebanon, the military said.

One soldier was wounded by mortar fire. In an earlier incident, a reserve soldier was seriously hurt by an enemy rocket.

Both soldiers were evacuated to hospitals, the military said, adding that the family of one of the men had been notified.

IDF chief visits wounded soldiers

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Wednesday visited soldiers wounded in fighting in Southern Lebanon as part of “Operation Roaring Lion,” the army said.

During a tour of the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, Zamir met with wounded troops and their families, praising their determination and resilience. He also thanked the medical staff and military support teams for their work treating the injured.

Zamir said the IDF remains committed to supporting soldiers wounded in combat, calling it a “moral and ethical responsibility.”

Hezbollah began firing rockets and suicide drones at Israel on March 2, in retaliation for the Jewish state’s targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the opening strikes of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” against the regime on Feb. 28.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement with Lebanon, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered IDF troops to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.