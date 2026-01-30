Suspect in car-ramming at Chabad headquarters faces multiple hate-crime charges

The suspect, of Carteret, N.J., “had recently connected with the Lubavitch community,” and removed blockades from the same site the prior day, Kenney said.

“This incident is being investigated as a hate crime, and the NYPD’s hate crime task force took the lead on this case,” Kenny said. “We are collaborating with our state and federal partners.”

He added that Sohail has been charged with “attempted assault one and two as a hate crime, reckless endangerment two as a hate crime, criminal mischief two and three as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime.”

The suspect claimed he lost control of the car because he was wearing clunky boots, the chief of detectives said. “It’s a hate crime based on his attack on the synagogue,” Kenny said, noting that the suspect knew it was a synagogue.

Ofir Akunis, Israeli consul general in New York, stated that “this is the new reality in New York for Jews.”

“We are seeing one antisemitic attack followed by the next on houses of worship, targeting Jews simply because they are Jewish,” he stated. “The attacks are only intensifying in New York, and the response requires more than a statement. We warned that changing the definition of antisemitism and lifting the ban on boycott initiatives against Israel could lead to an increase in attacks, and regrettably, that is what is happening.”

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, axed all of his predecessors’ recent executive orders, including those designed to protect Jews in the city, within hours of taking over control of City Hall. Mamdani, who has said he would have the Israeli prime minister arrested in New York, has also said that he is interested in divesting the city with the largest Jewish population outside of the Jewish state from Israel Bonds.

“This attack is part of a growing wave of antisemitic incidents driven by an organized, long-running campaign to dehumanize Jews and delegitimize the existence of the Jewish state,” Akunis stated. “Toxic and violent rhetoric is a central component of this propaganda. Antisemitism must be confronted decisively.”

‘A living, breathing thing’

Video footage that has emerged appears to show the suspect removing barricades and telling bystanders to move before he began ramming his vehicle into the entrance doors to Chabad’s global headquarters in Brooklyn.

The suspect was at the location weeks prior, reportedly claiming that he was Jewish, and young students were said to have offered him religious services.

The NYPD said that no one was injured in the attack and that the driver was arrested without incident. The department told JNS that it responded at about 8:45 p.m. to 770 Eastern Parkway, where officers saw a gray Honda sedan, which “collided into entrance doors at the bottom of a sloped driveway in front of 770 Eastern Parkway.”

Wednesday, the 10th of Shevat, is one of the most important days of the calendar for Chabad, with tens of thousands from around the world converging on the site to mark the 75th anniversary of the Lubavitcher Rebbe assuming the leadership role in 1951.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mamdani were among those who issued comments on Wednesday night. The governor said that “for the second day in a row, Jewish New Yorkers were the targets of antisemitic violence” and that “an attack against the Jewish community is an attack against all New Yorkers.”

The mayor, who has released several statements decrying antisemitism that has not related to anti-Zionism, said that the ramming at Chabad “is deeply alarming, especially given the deep meaning and history of the institution to so many in New York and around the world.”

“Any threat to a Jewish institution or place of worship must be taken seriously,” added the mayor, who is reportedly considering two people, who are said to be anti-Chassidic, to run the city office to combat Jew-hatred. “Antisemitism has no place in our city, and violence or intimidation against Jewish New Yorkers is unacceptable.”

Dan Mannarino, of PIX11 News, asked Mamdani about the incident on Thursday.

“I was there on the scene last night at 770 Chabad world headquarters, and it was a horrifying incident where a man repeatedly and intentionally crashed his car into the building,” the mayor said. “I am so thankful that no one was hurt, and we know that this is a building that has immense meaning to so many Jewish New Yorkers and those across the world.”

The mayor said that the attack “took place on the yahrzeit of Rabbi Schneerson and the leadership of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, and this is just a day after the day when we remember the victims of the Holocaust.”

“We know that antisemitism is not simply something of the past to be learned about. It is a living, breathing thing that we have to combat every day,” he told PIX11.

‘A deeply disturbing act of violence’

Asked, in light of the New York City Council’s scheduled announcement of a task force to fight Jew-hatred, when he would name a leader to the mayoral office to combat antisemitism, Mamdani said that “we are actually in our final interviews for that position.”

“That is going to be a key position that delivers on our commitment to root out antisemitism across the five boroughs and make this a city where Jewish New Yorkers are not just safe but frankly celebrated and cherished,” the mayor said.

“Sometime next week?” Mannarino asked.

“We’re working on the timeline, but it is in the final stages,” Mamdani said.

The Orthodox Union stated that it stands “with the Chabad community and is thankful to the Almighty that there were no injuries in the disturbing car-ramming incident outside 770 Eastern Parkway, a place that holds deep meaning for many Jews around the world.”

“This incident is the latest reminder of the sacred responsibility of those in positions of authority to prioritize the safety and security of the Jewish community, especially during this time of unprecedented threats,” the OU said.

Yaacov Behrman, a Chabad spokesman, stated that the driver had trespassed previously at a Chabad house in New Jersey. CBS News reported that Sohail told people at the Chabad that he was homeless and wanted to convert to Judaism. Counselors called to the scene reportedly recommended that he seek mental health counseling.

Additional media reports suggested that Sohail was denied access to a yeshiva in the Garden State.

Motti Seligson, a spokesman for the Chabad movement, stated that the site where the ramming took place is “perhaps the most replicated building in the world because of the light, joy, Torah and a confident Judaism that emanates from it to all corners of the world.”

Both New York senators weighed in.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that “770 is not simply a religious institution. It’s an important spiritual home for the Chabad Jewish community, and this antisemitic attack against it is deeply disturbing.”

“This blatant act of antisemitism is not only an attack on this one building but an attack on Jewish people across New York and the world,” stated Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). “Chabad headquarters is a faith home for so many, and this is a deeply disturbing act of violence.”

Harmeet Dhillon, U.S. assistant attorney general for civil rights, said that she initiated a civil-rights investigation of the incident.