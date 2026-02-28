‘Roaring Lion’: IDF, US military strike hundreds of targets in Iran

The strikes targeted dozens of Iranian military sites as part of a broad, coordinated operation with the United States Armed Forces, the IDF added.

“The Iranian regime has not abandoned its plan to destroy Israel,” the IDF said. “In recent months, despite the severe blow it sustained during ‘Operation Rising Lion’ [in June], the regime continued efforts to advance, fortify and conceal its nuclear program, while rehabilitating its missile production processes.”

The military also accused Iran of continuing to finance, train and arm its terrorist proxies along Israel’s borders, describing these actions as an “existential threat” to the Jewish state and a danger to the Middle East and the wider world.

In the months preceding the strikes, the IDF said it conducted close planning with the U.S. military, enabling the operation to be executed in full coordination. Across all branches, the IDF carried out extensive preparations, both defensive and offensive.

IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and senior commanders are currently conducting a situational assessment. Numerous IDF troops remain deployed in forward defense and are on high alert for offensive operations across all sectors.

The public has been urged to follow IDF Home Front Command guidelines. “Civilian resilience and strict adherence to instructions save lives and are a critical component in the success of the operation,” the military said.

“The IDF will continue to act against any emerging threat to Israeli citizens, anywhere and at any time,” it added. “Even at this hour, Israeli Air Force jets continue to strike targets in Iran based on precise intelligence. Operations will continue as required.”

IDF reinforces all fronts amid Iran strikes

The IDF said that in light of a multi-front situational assessment, it has begun a large-scale reinforcement of ground troops, special forces and firepower across all regional commands to back up the strikes on Iran with broader operational readiness.

Reinforced units have been ordered into forward defensive positions while preparing for potential offensive actions on multiple fronts, including along Israel’s borders with Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, the military added.

The IDF stressed that it is holding continuous situational assessments and warned that any further attempt by Iran or its proxies to harm Israel “will be met with strength.”

IDF Operations Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Itzik Cohen ordered a large-scale mobilization in recent hours to reinforce all of Israel’s borders, with some 50,000 reservists already reporting to bases out of a target of 70,000, in addition to about 40,000 troops who were already on active reserve duty since Friday, Walla News reported.

The call-up covers dozens of combat battalions and maneuver brigades, along with substantial reinforcements for the Navy, Air Force, Military Intelligence, the IDF’s C4I (teleprocessing and communications) and Cyber Defense Directorate and the Home Front Command, which has activated search-and-rescue battalions and opened a dedicated operational headquarters, according to the outlet.

IDF hits missile launchers in western Iran

Israel’s military said on Saturday that it continues to strike a wide range of military targets in western Iran as part of “Operation Roaring Lion.”

Hundreds of Iranian military sites, including missile launchers, were hit under the direction of the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate, the army said.

It added that Israel’s Aerial Defense Array is tracking and intercepting threats launched from Iran toward Israeli territory.

Initial footage from the Israeli Air Force strikes in Iran was released.