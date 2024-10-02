Police probing two blasts near Israeli embassy in Denmark

“No one has been injured, and we are carrying out initial investigations at the scene,” according to local police.

By JNS

Danish police on Wednesday were probing the cause of two explosions close to the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen.

“No one has been injured, and we are carrying out initial investigations at the scene,” police wrote on X. “A possible connection to the Israeli embassy, ​​located in the area, is being investigated,” they added.

On Wednesday night, Swedish authorities launched a probe into an “unusual incident” after gunfire was heard in the vicinity of the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed.

According to the local TV4 Nyheterna outlet, a “large police operation” was conducted outside the embassy in the Swedish capital’s upscale Östermalm district after a loud bang was reported in the area.

“All employees are safe, and none of them were injured,” according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

A firearm and an empty shell casing were found outside the embassy, according to TV4 Nyheterna. Some reports said that a window had been broken.

The incident was reported some 30 minutes before Iran launched 180 ballistic missiles at the Jewish state in its second-ever direct attack; the first one was back in April.

Tehran is behind a series of terrorist attacks carried out by criminal gangs targeting Israeli embassies in Europe, including Sweden, over the past months, the Mossad intelligence agency revealed earlier this year.