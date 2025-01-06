PMO: List of hostages published by foreign media submitted by Israel as early as July

Hamas is refusing or unable to confirm whether the designated captives are alive, according to Israeli media.

By JNS

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office on Monday clarified that a list of hostages foreign media claimed would be freed as part of a potential ceasefire deal with Hamas was transferred by Jerusalem to the Palestinian terror group as early as July 2024.

“To date, Israel has not received any confirmation or comment from Hamas regarding the status of the abductees on the list. Israel will continue to work tirelessly to return all of our captives,” the PMO said.

Israel’s Channel 12 News reported earlier Monday that Jerusalem had in fact submitted the list, but that Hamas was refusing or unable to confirm whether the designated captives are alive.

Earlier, the Saudi daily al-Sharq published what it claimed are the names of the hostages on the list.

An anonymous Hamas official told the outlet that it would take about a week to determine the condition of each captive, a process the terror group is reportedly insisting it will undertake only after a ceasefire is in effect.

The BBC also reported on Monday that such a list exists, and includes 10 women, two children and at least 10 men aged 50 and up.

“The families of the hostages are shaken and upset by the list published this morning,” according to a statement by Israel’s Hostages and Missing Families Forum. “We call on the media and the public to show sensitivity and responsibility regarding the publication of this and other such things until a deal is signed, and also during it.

“The time is ripe for a comprehensive agreement that will return all the hostages—the living for healing, and the murdered and fallen for a proper burial. We are leaving no one behind!” added the statement.