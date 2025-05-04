Plaque in memory of deported Jewish children damaged in Marseille

Thanks to the mobilization of the police, the perpetrator was immediately arrested.

A plaque in memory of deported Jewish children was damaged in the French southern city of Marseille, daily La Provence reported.

Thanks to the mobilization of the police, the perpetrator was immediately arrested.

The city strongly condemned the act of vandalism, which occurred in the 13th arrondissement, of the plaque in memory of the Jewish children deported during WWII from the Château de la Verdière.

“This act is intolerable. The town is lodging a complaint so that the perpetrators can be identified and punished. Mayor Benoit Payan has asked the municipal services to restore the plaque immediately,’’ the city said on X.

The local branch of Crif, the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions, has announced its intention to file a civil suit.