Paris cops probe suspected acid vandalism at kosher eatery

Unidentified individuals doused the inside of a kosher restaurant in Paris with acid last week, in what authorities suspect was an antisemitic attack, the Le Parisien daily reported on Sunday.

Employees of the Kokoriko restaurant in the 17th arrondissement of Paris, an upscale district with many Jewish residents, found the corrosive substance on tables and seating areas at the entrance when they came into work on Friday morning, the paper reported, based on information received from the Paris Prosecutor’s Office.

Damage to the establishment is estimated to be about €150,000, or $176,000, according to the report.

The same restaurant was the target of suspected antisemitic vandalism on Oct. 9. The perpetrators were not identified. Attacks against kosher establishments in France are widely reported in the media. In 2016, a jihadist murdered four Jews at a kosher supermarket on Paris’s eastern edges. In 1982, Palestinian terrorists and their collaborators murdered six people in a bombing at the Chez Jo Goldenberg kosher restaurant in Paris.

According to the French Ministry of the Interior’s “Acts Antireligious – Trends 2025” report, which was published earlier this month, the overall tally for antisemitic acts last year was 1,320 incidents.

Antisemitic attacks accounted for a little over half of all documented hate crimes targeting a religious group that year. The overall number of hate crimes against a religious group remained roughly the same as in 2024, the interior ministry’s document said, but antisemitic incidents decreased by 16% from 2024.

Anti-Christian incidents rose by 9% to 843 incidents, and anti-Muslim cases also rose by 88% to 336 cases.

Some 440,000 Jews live in France, according to the Institute for Jewish Policy Research. The country has a population of about 69 million people, with several million Muslims.