Ottawa cancels arms weapons export licenses to Israel

“We will not have any form of arms, or parts of arms, be sent to Gaza. Period,” Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said.

By JNS

Canada has canceled around 30 existing permits for arms shipments to Israel, including a deal with the Canadian division of a U.S. defense contractor, Ottawa’s foreign minister told reporters on Tuesday.

“As for the question regarding General Dynamics, our policy is clear,” Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said, speaking with journalists on the sidelines of a caucus retreat of her governing Liberal Party.

Last month, the United States announced a $61.1 million deal to supply the Israel Defense Forces with 120mm high explosive mortar cartridges and related equipment produced in Quebec by Virginia-based General Dynamics.

Joly said, “We will not have any form of arms, or parts of arms, be sent to Gaza. Period. How they’re being sent and where they’re being sent is irrelevant. And so therefore my position is clear, the position of the government is clear, and we’re in contact with General Dynamics.”

Canada’s top diplomat on Tuesday revealed that, over the summer, the government revoked around 30 export permits issued before January, when Ottawa announced a ban on new sales of arms that could be used by the Israel Defense Forces in the war against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

In March, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after he said he would honor a motion in the House of Commons and halt all arms exports to Jerusalem.

“It’s regrettable that the Canadian government is taking a step that undermines Israel’s right to self-defense against Hamas terrorists, who have committed terrible crimes against humanity and against innocent Israeli civilians, including the elderly, women and children,” said Katz.

Canadian military exports to Israel amounted to more than $15.4 million in 2022, according to official figures. (The largest non-American export destination was Saudi Arabia, which received about $1.15 billion, or about 54% of the total value of all non-U.S. Canadian military exports.)

The Ottawa-based Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said on Wednesday: “Less than a week after six hostages were brutally murdered following more than 300 days in Hamas captivity, and while hundreds of thousands of Israelis remain displaced by Hezbollah’s relentless bombing in the north, Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly continues to proclaim Israel’s right to self-defense—just not with Canada’s support.

“This decision marks a disturbing shift. Canada, once a steadfast ally of the Jewish state, now risks becoming complicit in the ongoing assault against it,” the Canadian Jewish community group added, charging, “While Minister Joly may seek favor in the looming leadership race, it comes at the expense of Canada’s principles and moral standing.”

On Oct. 7, some 6,000 Palestinian terrorists invaded Israel by land, sea and air from Gaza, murdering around 1,200 people including Canadians, abducting 251 people back to the enclave and using rape and torture as weapons while temporarily conquering several southern Israeli towns.

Earlier this month, the British government suspended some arms sales to the Israel Defense Forces, claiming there is a “clear risk” the weapons could be used by the Jewish state’s military to “commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law” in the Gaza Strip.

U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy informed lawmakers that London would cancel 30 out of 350 licenses, banning the export of aircraft, drones, helicopters and ground targeting equipment.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant responded by saying he was “deeply disheartened to learn of the sanctions placed by the U.K. Government on export licenses to Israel’s defense establishment.”