Braving protesters, stink bombs, more than 55,000 walk for Israel in Toronto

“This is not just a Jewish issue. This is a Canadian issue,” said Sara Lefton of the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto. “We need to stand up for Israel.”

By Dave Gordon, JNS

Sara Lefton, the chief development officer at the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto, estimates that 6,000 more people—a total of 56,000—marched at this year’s Walk with Israel compared to last year’s.

“We are strong, we’re united and we will keep standing up for our community,” Lefton, who is also executive director of the Jewish Foundation of Greater Toronto, told JNS of the event, which the United Jewish Appeal organized and which took place on a cloudy day with temperatures in the 60s.

“We need others to stand with us,” she added. “This is not just a Jewish issue. This is a Canadian issue. We need to stand up for Israel.”

Lefton told JNS that the UJA is grateful to the Jewish community and its “many allies” who joined the walk.

Salman Sima, a former Iranian political prisoner who lives in Toronto, was one of those allies. He told JNS that he joined some 200 Iranians at the walk.

“We share the same pain and the same cause,” he told JNS, of Jews and Iranians, both of whom are plagued by Islamist terror.

Sima also held a sign stating that he stands with Yaron Lischinsky, one of the two Israeli embassy employees whom a gunman killed as they left an American Jewish Committee event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington last week.

“We’ll stand for your cause, and you’ll stand for our cause,” he told JNS. “This is real unity, and we show it in action.”

Guidy Mamann, president of the Toronto Zionist Council, told JNS that “it is a pleasant experience to have such close ties and really genuinely close feelings for members of that community.”

An estimated 56,000 people participate in a Walk with Israel, sponsored by the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto, on May 25, 2025. Photo by Dave Gordon.

“We are not the natural enemies of Iran. Our beef is with a government that is extremely fanatical and absolutely needs to be replaced by proper governance,” he said.

“We marched for our right to exist, for Zionism and for the triumph of good over evil,” Amir Epstein, co-founder and executive director of Tafsik, told JNS. (He told JNS that some 1,200 people from Tafsik joined the walk, including Iranians, Hindus, Christians and Yazidis.)

The 2.2-mile walk began at Temple Sinai Congregation of Toronto, a Reform community located in a heavily Jewish area, and ended at the 27-acre Sherman Campus, which includes the Prosserman Jewish Community Centre.

Masks, smoke bombs

Kevin Vuong, a former federal parliamentarian, stated that “the tactical decision to force peaceful UJA Walk participants to walk through a gauntlet of pro-Hamas intimidation, harassment and smoke bombs was, at best, a naive mistake that must be reviewed.”

He told JNS that the walk “was a much-needed breath of fresh, peace-loving, positive air.”

“But it was alarming to see terror cosplayers given what appeared like special treatment and free rein to wave the flag of the world’s largest sponsor of terrorism and scream calls for violence to intimidate walk participants,” he told JNS.

Talia Klein Leighton, president of Canadian Women Against Antisemitism, told JNS that she experienced the smoke bombs.

“The pro-Hamas masked protestors and their accomplices, including the Neturei Karta, were well-orchestrated and coordinated,” she said. “Toward no other demographic, except the Jews, would this be tolerated, protected and justified by the establishment.”

“The fact that I had to shelter my children in a phalanx of people to protect them from the smoke bombs and vitriol of this hate mob is telling enough,” she said. (JNS sought comment from the Toronto Police Service.)

The police department stated that at about 12 p.m., it arrested Tarek Ibrahem, 57, of Toronto, and charged him with mischief, interfering with property and causing a disturbance in a suspected hate-motivated crime.

The accused, who is slated to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on July 9, allegedly “started yelling antisemitic slurs at attendees of the walk,” per the police. (On Saturday, the police arrested Basel Al-Sukhon, 26, and charged him with “several hate-motivated death threats against the Israeli community on social media,” for which he was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday)

The police department stated at 9 a.m. on Sunday that it would “be present at the event today” and that its “primary objective is to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”

“We respect the right to peaceful assembly and expression,” it stated. “However, the right to protest ends where criminal behaviour begins.”

An estimated 56,000 people participate in a Walk with Israel, sponsored by the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto, on May 25, 2025. Credit: Tafsik.

Some attendees told JNS that the police didn’t do enough to keep pro-Israel walkers safe.

JNS counted about 200 anti-Israel protesters, many of them waving Palestinian flags.

Matthew Taub, a Toronto-based Israel advocate, told JNS that it was “shameful” that the police gave protesters space within the event next to attendees, “like they were the lead float in a parade.”

“Here we are being ridiculed and shamed, as we walk through this with our families, with our children,” he said. “We shouldn’t have to walk through a group of people shaming us for being born Jewish.”

“I found it disgusting that we are truly seen as second-class citizens,” he added.

Danny Edell, who owns a construction and renovation company in Toronto, told JNS that it was “profoundly troubling that our children had to walk past crowds of masked protesters shouting hate-filled chants that called for the destruction of Israel, right here in Toronto in 2025.”

“Even more disturbing was the sight of Toronto police walking in front of these masked, pro-Hamas demonstrators as they infiltrated the Walk for Israel,” he said. “I fear for the future of the Jewish community in Toronto.”

Tamara Gottlieb, president of the Jewish Educators and Families Association of Canada, told JNS that “most Canadians don’t understand the precipitous decline in security for the Jewish community that has taken place in Canada in the past two years.”

She noted that the protesters chanted “free Palestine,” the same phrase that the gunman who allegedly killed the two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington reportedly told police as he was arrested.

“We know exactly what ‘free, free Palestine’ means,” Gottlieb told JNS. “It now comes with bullets.”

“It’s a sign of a sick society,” Daphna Pollak, who volunteers with Canadians for Israel, told JNS, “when there’s such a level of hate that a segment of society needs to be protected with this level of police presence.”

Mamann, of the Toronto Zionist Council, told JNS that the anti-Israel protesters were sufficiently far away from those walking in support of Israel, although the things that they shouted were “distasteful,” “untrue” and “provocative.”

Leighton, of Canadian Women Against Antisemitism, told JNS that despite the protests, the walk was “an amazing experience for all of us.”