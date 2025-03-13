New Canadian prime minister says Israel must supply electricity to Gaza

Both parties must work towards the return of all hostages and the completion of the ceasefire agreement,” Mark Carney stated.

By JNS

Mark Carney, the new Canadian prime minister, wrote on Tuesday, without mentioning the Jewish state, that it was wrong to cut off electricity to Gaza.

“It has been more than two days that the supply of electricity to Gaza has been shut off,” he stated. “It must resume. Essentials including food, electricity and medical supplies should never be used as political tools.”

Carney added that “Canada must work with our allies to stand up for international law to promote sustainable peace and security in the Middle East and to support full access to humanitarian aid for Palestinian families.”

He added that “as this work continues, both parties must work towards the return of all hostages and the completion of the ceasefire agreement.”

Pro-Israel commentators and Canadian politicians denounced the post. “He’s been prime minister for three minutes, and already this,” wrote Dan Senor, writer, investor and political adviser. “Here we go.”

“Just 48 hours after his so-called victory, Mark Carney has already proven himself to be nothing more than a carbon copy of Justin Trudeau. Spineless. Predictable. Weak,” wrote Jeremy Levi, the Jewish mayor of Hampstead, in the Montreal area.

“Our community deserves far better than this pathetic, Trudeau-lite nonsense,” he added.

Marty Morantz, a Jewish member of the Canadian Parliament, also denounced Carney’s post.

“Both parties must work toward releasing the hostages? Are you kidding?” he wrote. “Hamas brutally kidnapped them on Oct. 7, 2023. They’ve been held in brutal captivity since then. Many have died including Canadians like Judi Weinstein. You should be unequivocally calling for their immediate release.”

“You really are just like Justin,” he added.

“It’s been more than two days since being elected as the Liberal Party leader and Mark Carney chose to single out Israel for condemnation,” stated HonestReporting Canada. “Never mind that 1,000 Syrians, mostly civilians from the Alawite, Druze and Christian communities were slaughtered. Their plight was ignored.”