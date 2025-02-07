‘No Jewish Child Left Behind’ in the fight against antisemitism, motto of historic education conference

“As the minister responsible for combating antisemitism, I can tell you that there are many “band-aid” solutions to antisemitism—some more effective than others,” said Minister Amichai Chikli to the over 200 Jewish principals and teachers who gathered in Cyprus this week for the largest-ever conference of Jewish educators outside of Israel and North America.

“But the real answer to this threat is strengthening Jewish identity. When a war is ideological and spiritual, the response must also be spiritual,’’ the minister added, recognizing the importance of Jewish education in the global struggle against antisemitism.

The Minister spoke at the Yael International Summit, a three-day-long summit titled “Education and Beyond” which brought together high-level Israeli officials, over 200 Jewish educators, and thought leaders from 37 nations. You—educators—are the ones shaping and securing the Jewish identity of the next generation of our people. You stand at the forefront of this vital struggle,’’ Chikli said.

He endorsing the motto “No Jewish Child Left Behind” of the Yael Foundation, a leading philanthropic force whose mission is to nurture Jewish identity and empower the next generation of Jewish leaders, ensuring that every Jewish child, wherever they live, has access to an exceptional Jewish and general education.

hairman of the executive of the Jewish Agency Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog also followed a similar theme in his remarks. ‘’We will get to every single Jewish community because we believe in the great Jewish ethic of mutual responsibility”, he said.

The Yael Foundation announced the recipients of its annual Awards, honoring outstanding figures, schools and programs that have demonstrated exceptional achievements in fostering Jewish education, identity, and innovation.

The awards were presented by Yael Poliavich, Co-Founder of the Yael Foundation and Minister Chikli.

“Each of our honorees exemplifies the profound impact that a nurturing and forward-thinking educational environment can have on students, their families, and entire communities,’’ said Chaya Yosovich, CEO of the Yael Foundation.

The Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri was honored with a Yael Foundation Award for his unwavering support, his commitment to Jewish education, and his role in strengthening Jewish life in Rome and beyond. The mayor was instrumental in ensuring the historic 100-year-old Scuole Ebraiche di Roma is receiving a new building to be able to increase the number of children can attend the Jewish school. The new building is being built in large part thanks to a combined and €14 million contributed by the Yael Foundation and The Ronald S. Lauder Foundation.

“For us, opening a school in a public building instead of a hotel or business in a central part of the city where we have millions of tourists is a huge success,” said Deputy Mayor of Rome Tobia Zevi, who received the award on behalf of Mayor Gualtieri. “As a representative of the city with the oldest Jewish community outsidef Israel, I can say that what you are doing is enriching our city and all of its communities.”

Other awardees were the Chné-Or School Group in France which started and championed the “Jewish School for All” campaign, offering access to high-value, high-quality studies in Judaism for all, regardless of financial and religious background. The David Wolfsohn School, Argentina, was honored for its dual-language, Spanish and Hebrew instruction, and vibrant educational model. The school empowers students to become accomplished in both general and Jewish studies and instills a deep-rooted community and individual development awareness.

Te Menachem School in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, which sits near the frontlines of the war was honored because it manages to thrive, showcasing its tenacity, flexibility, and unending commitment to offering a Jewish education. With only 45 students, the school is a refuge of instruction and hope for children who have experienced unimaginable hardships.