New York governor orders flags to half-staff to honor Omer Neutra

(JNS)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul directed flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff following the IDF’s Dec. 2 announcement of the death of Omer Neutra.

Neutra, a tank platoon commander from Oyster Bay, N.Y., was previously thought to be among the living hostages currently being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The new intelligence information revealed that he had been killed during the Hamas-led terror attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and his body had been taken by the terrorists.

“For months, we’ve prayed for the safe return of Omer Neutra and all those kidnapped by Hamas on October 7th,” Hochul said. “This horrific news shakes all New Yorkers to our core.”

“We pray that his body can be returned to his family,” she said.

Flags across the state, as well as all flags at town-owned facilities in Oyster Bay, will be flown at half-mast on the day of Neutra’s funeral, which will be selected by his family.

“It is with deep sadness that we learn of the tragic loss of Omer Neutra, a beloved son of the Town of Oyster Bay and IDF soldier, who was killed by Hamas terrorists,” Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Omer’s family, friends and all who loved him. This is a time of unbearable grief and a tragic loss for our entire town.”

“May the memory of Omer be a source of strength to those mourning his loss,” he added.