Unprecedented level of antisemitism in Switzerland in 2024

The situation is particularly alarming in French-speaking Switzerland where a rise of almost 90 percent of antisemitic incidents has been recorded.

A new reported shows that Antisemitic incidents in Switzerland have reached an “unprecedented level’’ in 2024, with a rise of 43 percent.

The report, published by the Swiss Federation of Israelite Communities (SIG) and the Foundation against Racism and Antisemitism (GRA), indicatest hat 221 antisemitic incidents were recorded in all Switzerland during the year, compared to 155 in 2023 and 57 in 2022.

The report notes a sharp rise in physical violence during the year, including an attempted arson attack on a synagogue and 11 cases of assault.

A knife attack in Zurich by a teen who is said to have shouted “Death to Jews” nearly killed a 50-year-old man.

Another 1,596 incidents were recorded online, with over 55% found on the Telegram platform. The figure is based on new software used for monitoring online media, and cannot be compared with previous figures, SIG says.

The rise in antisemitism since Hamas launched its war against Israel on October 7, 2023, has significantly affected the Jewish community’s sense of security, with many now avoiding displaying religious symbols in public out of fear of harassment or violence, the report says.

The SIG and GRA have called for stronger government measures including increased security for Jewish institutions and legal measures to combat online hate speech.

Another report shows an “unprecedented’’ and ‘’alarming’’ trend in French-speaking Switzerland where a rise of 89,5 percent has been recorded.

The 2024 report by CICAD, the Intercommunity Coordination Against Anti-Semitism and Defamation, shows that a total of 1,789 incidents were recorded last year in Frebch-speaking Switzerland.

According to CICAD, these figures ‘’reveal a chilling reality: anti-Semitism is no longer a marginal phenomenon; it is now spreading to our schools, our streets and our online platforms.’’

Extremely violent acts

Among the incidents recorded, 42 targeted acts were reported. Among the most serious:

● In Geneva, a 10-year-old Jewish pupil was punched in the face, pulled by the hair and kicked in the legs by three classmates shouting at her, “There’s no place for Jews in the world!” while filming the scene.

● In Lausanne, a man wearing a yarmulke was attacked in a supermarket. Pushed and punched, the assailant shouted at him, “Terrorists, that’s you!”

Verbal and written threats have multiplied:

● A Jewish family in Lausanne found a threatening message in their letterbox: “We don’t want you here, leave before it’s too late”.

● A Jewish lawyer’s office was broken into. The burglars left documents strewn about and tagged the wall with the phrase: “The world will be purified of Zionists”.

Schools, new hotbeds of hatred

The education system has not been spared. Nazi salutes proliferate in playgrounds, Jewish pupils are subjected to insults and violence, and teachers compare Jews to Nazis in class.

During demonstrations and university occupations, slogans calling for the eradication of the only Jewish state have been chanted. ”This trivialization of hatred jeopardizes the fundamental values of respect that should prevail in schools,” says CICAD.

Social networks, catalysts of hatred

72.1% of incidents reported took place online. Platforms such as Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram serve as sounding boards for conspiracy theories and calls for violence. The anonymity and virality of these social media enable the mass dissemination of anti-Semitic content, making the fight against this hatred more urgent than ever.

Call to action: silence is no longer an option

In the face of this intolerable situation, CICAD has called for ‘’immediate mobilization’’, suggesting:

– Strict application of the law: The perpetrators of anti-Semitic acts must be prosecuted and punished with the utmost firmness.

– Reinforcing education: The integration of educational awareness – programs is essential to prevent hatred from an early age.

– Combating online hate: Close collaboration with digital platforms is needed to stem the spread of anti-Semitic discourse.

– Unanimous condemnation: Every anti-Semitic act must be publicly and systematically denounced.

‘’Switzerland can no longer turn a blind eye. Anti-Semitism must never become a tolerated norm. It is a matter of defending our values and our common humanity,’’ concludes CICAD.