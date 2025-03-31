Netanyahu names former Navy commander as new Shin Bet chief

Vice Admi. (ret.) Eli Sharvit, who commanded the Israeli Navy from 2016 to 2021, will replace Ronen Bar in the role.

By JNS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed Vice-Admiral (ret.) Eli Sharvit, the former head of the Israeli Navy, as the next director of the Israel Security Agency, commonly known as the Shin Bet or Shabak.

The decision, announced on Monday morning, follows a comprehensive review of multiple candidates in the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas, which highlighted serious lapses in Israel’s intelligence and preparedness.

Sharvit brings over three decades of military experience to the role, having served in the Israel Defense Forces for 36 years. As commander of the Navy from 2016 to 2021, he played a pivotal role in enhancing maritime security, particularly around Israel’s offshore energy infrastructure. His leadership also extended to various covert operations against Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran.

He is set to succeed current Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, who has faced mounting criticism over the agency’s failure to prevent the October assault. Bar, who assumed the role in 2021, has taken public responsibility for the shortcomings and previously offered to step down. However, it remains unclear whether he will stay on temporarily until a formal investigation into the events concludes.

Sharvit’s appointment is widely viewed as an effort by the Netanyahu administration to rebuild trust in the country’s intelligence apparatus and reinforce its security institutions at a time of continued regional instability.