Ryanair returns to Israel after months-long hiatus

The Irish carrier plans to operate direct flights to and from Israel to various European destinations.

By JNS

After suspending flights to Israel for several months, Irish budget airline Ryanair is resuming its operations in the country.

The first Ryanair flight departed Sunday from Baden-Baden, Germany, and landed at Ben-Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, shortly after 11:00 a.m.

The Irish carrier plans to operate direct flights to and from Israel to various European destinations, including Berlin, Budapest, Bucharest, Baden-Baden, Athens and additional locations.

Ryanair isn’t the only budget airline now operating from Ben-Gurion Airport. Wizz Air returned to Israel several months ago and is also running direct flights to multiple destinations, with current plans to expand its operations.

EasyJet is expected to resume its Israel routes at the beginning of June. Once this occurs, all major budget airlines that operate flights to and from a wide range of destinations will have returned to service in Israel.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.