Netanyahu to meet Hungarian premier in Budapest

By Etgar Lefkovits, JNS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to Budapest this coming week for a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Netanyahu’s office said on Sunday.

The visit, which comes at Orban’s invitation, follows the Hungarian leader’s rejection of last year’s International Criminal Court decision to seek Netanyahu’s arrest for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Hungary has also long been considering relocating its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Netanyahu is set to fly to the Hungarian capital on Wednesday night and return to Israel on Sunday morning, according to the PMO.

Hungary, which has aligned itself closely with U.S. President Donald Trump and Netanyahu on foreign policy, has emerged as one of Israel’s strongest allies in Europe, staunchly backing the Jewish state in international arenas as well as in the European Union and at NATO.

Six countries currently have their embassies in Israel’s capital—the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Kosovo, Paraguay and Papua New Guinea.

All other countries that maintain ties with Israel have their embassies in Tel Aviv or its suburbs.

Orban has accused the ICC of “interfering in an ongoing conflict for political purposes.”

Earlier this year, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar visited Hungary and thanked Budapest for its stance against the “politicized and corrupt” court.