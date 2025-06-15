Croatian consul, wife hurt in Iran missile strike on Tel Aviv

“The building they live in was hit,” Foreign Minister Grlić Radman posted on X.

By JNS

Croatia’s consul in Israel and his wife suffered minor injuries during an Iranian missile attack on Tel Aviv between Friday and early Saturday morning, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman said.

“I am shaken by the news that our consul and his wife were injured in the attack on Tel Aviv. The building they live in was hit,” Grlić Radman posted on X. He confirmed after speaking with them that “their injuries are minor and they are not in any life-threatening condition.”

Potresen sam zbog vijesti da su u napadu na Tel Aviv ozlijeđeni naš konzul i njegova supruga. Pogođena je zgrada u kojoj žive.

Osobno sam razgovarao s njima i na sreću, ozljede su lakše naravi i izvan su životne opasnosti.@MVEP_hr je u stalnom kontaktu s veleposlanstvom i…

— Gordan Grlić Radman (@grlicradman) June 14, 2025

The foreign minister said the Croatian embassy in Israel is in constant contact with his ministry and that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure staff safety. “We strongly condemn attacks on civilians and diplomatic facilities. We call for immediate de-escalation and restraint,” Grlić Radman added.