European Commission to host the second Civil Society Forum on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life

The European Commission will host Tuesday in Brussels a two-day Civil Society Forum on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life. This is the second time the forum is taking place.

The event will bring together over 250 European and international Jewish and non-Jewish organisations as well as experts and activists from across Europe and beyond, to join efforts and work towards new concrete actions in the fight against antisemitism in the EU, says the EU Commission.

‘’Participants will focus on how to rebuild bridges, promote dialogue, create synergies and new joint initiatives advancing towards a European society in which Jewish life continues to prosper.’’

The Civil Society Forum on Combating Antisemitism and Fostering Jewish life is a flagship action of the EU Strategy on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life (2021-2030).

The Forum will open with speeches by Katharina von Schnurbein, European Commission Coordinator on Combati,ng Antisemitism and Fostering Jewish Life and European Commissioner Magnus Brunner for Internal Affairs and Migration, and will be followed by a plenary session on ‘’Jewish life in Europe since 7 October 2023.’’