New NYC Jew-hatred czar will take on ‘all forms of hate,’ City Hall says

City Hall said on Thursday that Phylisa Wisdom was appointed executive director of the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism as part of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s “commitment to confronting antisemitism and all forms of hate across New York City.”

And Wisdom, who was executive director of the progressive group New York Jewish Agenda, stated that part of her mandate would be to “demonstrate the power of pluralistic democracy in the greatest city in the world.”

JNS has reported that to many on the left, Jew-hatred requires “other forms of hate” as a chaperone.

“I am thrilled to welcome Phylisa Wisdom as executive director of the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism,” Mamdani stated.

“Phylisa is a respected leader and powerful voice in the fight against antisemitism in New York City, Albany and across the country,” the mayor said. “Day in and day out, across all five boroughs, we will work together to root out antisemitism and build a New York City where Jewish New Yorkers are safe, respected and free.”

Wisdom stated that she is “honored and humbled” to assume the role “at a truly pivotal moment for the Jewish community.”

She called the city a “beacon of hope for the Jewish community.”

“We will continue to ensure that Jewish safety and belonging remains at the core of this administration’s vision for a more livable city,” she stated. “In a time of rising hatred and fear, I look forward to embracing this solemn responsibility—both to represent the diverse array of Jewish voices to City Hall in this critical moment and to demonstrate the power of pluralistic democracy in the greatest city in the world.”

Wisdom has advocated for what she has said are necessary improvements to secular education at Chassidic schools in the city, but many leaders in the community have said that her advocacy was anti-Chassidic.