New intel suggests 51 Israeli hostages alive in Gaza

By Yoav Limor, JNS

Fifty-one Israelis being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip are alive, according to the latest Israeli intelligence assessments.

Given the intense military pressure on Gaza and the harsh conditions hostages have endured for over a year, officials fear the actual number of survivors might be even lower.

They believe the remaining hostages have died, though many deaths still lack official confirmation.

During a closed-door session with the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in September, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that roughly half the hostages were still alive.

The assessment draws from extensive intelligence gathered since Oct. 7, 2023, combining public sources with classified operational data.

Sources familiar with the situation told Israel Hayom that officials have kept families fully informed, sharing detailed assessments about their loved ones’ status. While some families have accepted the government’s conclusions about presumed deaths, others are holding out for definitive proof.

Tracking the hostages’ status serves multiple critical purposes beyond negotiations. This intelligence helps commanders plan operations to prevent unintended casualties—whether from IDF strikes or deliberate harm by Hamas, which has ordered terrorists to kill captives at the first sign of any rescue attempt.

The execution of six hostages in a Khan Yunis tunnel in August—Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Alex Lobanov, and Almog Sarusi—proved these weren’t empty threats.

Intelligence suggests that Hamas killed 27 Israeli captives in custody, while at least seven others died as a result of IDF operations in Gaza.

Israel maintains its commitment to bringing home all hostages, dead or alive. While recent negotiation frameworks prioritized returning living captives before remains, the dwindling number of survivors and ongoing threats to their lives have prompted security officials to push harder for an immediate deal.

CIA Director Bill Burns has proposed a 28-day ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for Hamas releasing eight hostages and Israel freeing dozens of Palestinian prisoners, Axios reported, citing three Israeli officials.

The head of the U.S. intelligence agency advanced the plan during discussions last Sunday in Doha with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani and Mossad director David Barnea.

Burns’s proposal does not address Hamas’s key demands of a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza and an end to the war. Axios noted that an agreement was unlikely before the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5.

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the return of the 101 hostages has become the “most important mission” for IDF in Gaza, during a visit to the site where Hamas senior leader Yahya Sinwar was killed three weeks ago.

The IDF will continue to put “as much pressure on Hamas as possible in order to create the conditions necessary to ensure the return of the hostages,” Gallant told troops.

“The political echelon must do what is necessary to bring about a deal. You must apply military pressure and do what is necessary to create the conditions required for us to carry out an agreement. This is our most important mission in Gaza at this time,” said the defense minister.