New artificial intelligence tool aims to fight Jew-hatred

By Izzy Salant, JNS

StandWithUs hopes that its new, free artificial intelligence tool, SWUBOT, can help fight Jew-hatred.

“At a time when misinformation and antisemitism are on the rise, SWUBOT represents a powerful new tool in our ongoing mission to educate and empower communities worldwide,” stated Roz Rothstein, CEO and co-founder of StandWithUs.

“We believe that education is the most effective way to combat hate, and SWUBOT will significantly enhance our ability to reach and engage people of all ages and backgrounds,” she said.

Michael Dickson, executive director of StandWithUs Israel, told JNS that the tool, which he said was used 20,000 times in its first hour of release, gives users “the ability to push back against disinformation online in an effective way.”

“We are thrilled that it is already proving popular and giving individuals quick and easy access to our wealth of educational materials,” he said.

James Levy, a student at University of Sydney in Australia, told JNS that SWUBOT “is like having a super smart friend who’s always there to back you up with facts, anytime you need.”