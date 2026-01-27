Netanyahu praises Albania’s ‘moral conscience’ as its leader visits Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama to Jerusalem on Monday, praising Albania’s steadfast support for Israel after the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, in addition to its historic protection of Jews.

“You stood by Israel when we were attacked by these barbarians. Your moral conscience has not been shaken,” said Netanyahu, calling Rama “an outstanding leader.”

The two leaders held a private meeting followed by an expanded session with their delegations. Netanyahu highlighted Albania’s record of religious tolerance, noting that during the Holocaust, it was the only European country where the Jewish population increased.

“Albanians—Muslim Albanians—in the name of moderation, tolerance and human dignity, protected Jews and even accepted more,” he said.

Albania’s population is roughly 50% Muslim. Christianity is the second-largest religion at about 16%.

Netanyahu expressed optimism about expanding bilateral economic ties, citing the opening of an Albanian Chamber of Commerce in Jerusalem. Rama announced the initiative during Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Albania in September 2024, the first visit by an Israeli head of state.

Netanyahu also pointed to a sharp rise in Israeli tourism to Albania, saying visits have increased by nearly 1,000%, and encouraged Israeli investors to explore opportunities in the Balkan country.

“There is an understanding at the deepest level of human sympathy—beyond interests—of a basic brotherhood between our peoples,” the prime minister said.

Following the meetings, Rama addressed a special plenary session of Israel’s Knesset.

‘Openness, safety and security’

In remarks during the visit, Rama emphasized Albania’s historic bond with the Jewish people and its firm opposition to antisemitism.

“Albania’s unique legacy in protecting Jews during the Holocaust is a testament to the moral courage of our grandparents—one we must pass on from generation to generation,” Rama declared, adding that his government maintains a “clear and unwavering stance against antisemitism, both domestically and internationally.”

He noted that while Albanians expressed solidarity with Palestinian civilians during the war in Gaza, there were no anti-Israel or antisemitic demonstrations in Albania, unlike in parts of Europe.

“Our country stands steadfastly against antisemitism, just as it stands against Islamophobia,” he said.

Rama also noted that Albania, like Israel, has no diplomatic relations with Iran. And he welcomed expanded cooperation with Israel in trade, technology and defense manufacturing. To that end, Rama invited Jews worldwide to visit Albania, describing it as a country where Jews can live “in openness, safety and security.”

On Tuesday, Rama is scheduled to address the International Conference on Combating Anti-Semitism.