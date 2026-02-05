Major Jewish orgs mum, as left-wing ones laud Phylisa Wisdom, named head of NYC Jew-hatred office

Mainstream Jewish organizations were silent, after Jewish media reported that Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, named Phylisa Wisdom the new head of the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism.

Wisdom, executive director of the New York Jewish Agenda, a progressive group, has been critical of Chassidic schools, which she has said don’t provide adequate secular education. Many Chassidic leaders have accused her of being anti-Chassidic.

“Picking Phylisa Wisdom to run an office tasked with combating antisemitism is probably the biggest gaslighting Mamdani has done so far,” stated Yaakov Kaplan, vice-chair of Brooklyn Community Board 12.

“90% of all antisemitic attacks were against Orthodox Jews,” he wrote. “Picking someone for this office that Orthodox Jews see as an adversary is mind boggling.”

Jonathan Kopp, chair of the New York City chapter of J Street, which describes itself as “pro-Israel, pro-peace, pro-democracy,” stated that Wisom is a “smart, strategic and effective leader in New York City’s Jewish communal life” and “a great pick for this important position at this critical moment.”

The progressive group Bend the Arc: Jewish Action called Wisdom “a perfect choice.”

“Phylisa understands the threat of antisemitism and how to fight it in solidarity with our neighbors,” it said. “We’re thrilled to see her take on a position in the mayor’s office.”

Brad Lander, a former New York City comptroller who is running for Congress and who has criticized Israel extensively, stated that Wisdom “is the perfect person for the job.”

“She loves what an extraordinary and diversely Jewish place New York City is, and she’ll work hard every day to keep it that way,” Lander said. “She’s fantastic at bringing people together across many lines of difference, not only to combat hate but to build a city of justice and dignity where Jews, and everyone else, feel safe in this marvelous cacophony we call home.”

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said he was “thrilled.”