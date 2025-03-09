Madrid police looking for a man ‘with neo-Nazi aesthetics’ in attempted arson of kosher restarurant

The Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain and the Jewish Community of Madrid stated that this was an anti-Semitic action aimed at “causing victims”.

Spanish National Police, which is which in charge of the investigation into the attempted arson at the Rimmon kosher restaurantin Madrid this week, are searching for a man with neo-Nazi aesthetics as the alleged perpetrator, according to police sources quoted by Spanish news agency Europa Press.

Last Tuesday, at around 22:30, the individual sprayed the doors of the establishment with a liquid with a strong smell of gasoline with the intention of setting fire to the restaurant located in Viriato Street in the Madrid district of Chamberi, close to the main synagogue.

The quick reaction of the restaurant staff prevented the fire and the perpetrator fled the scene. – Agents of the National Police were quickly on the scene and collected evidence of what happened and spoke with employees and customers of the restaurant, so they already have some physical characteristics and clothing of the perpetrator.

The Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain (FCJE) and the Jewish Community of Madrid filed a complaint at the police station, stating that this was an anti-Semitic action aimed at “causing victims”.

“We, the Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain and the Jewish Community of Madrid, condemn this anti-Semitic action whose purpose was to cause victims, attack public facilities frequented by the Jewish community and terrorize members of our community. This is a hate-motivated, abject and savage action that undermines the coexistence, freedom and tolerance that have always characterized the citizens of Madrid,” said the FCJE in a statement.

The Israeli embassy in Spain also strongly condemned the attack.

“We express our full support to the staff, owners and customers of the establishment, as well as our solidarity with the Jewish community of Madrid. This is yet another case that demonstrates that hate speech leads to violence. We are fully confident that the authorities will act with determination to prevent violent and anti-Semitic acts from happening again in Spain,” it said on X.