Lufthansa group extends suspension of Tel Aviv flights

The Lufthansa Group announced Tuesday that it is extending its suspension of flights to Israel through the second week of June.

The group—which includes SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings—said that following a fresh assessment of the security situation, it will halt all flights to and from Tel Aviv through June 8. The previous suspension had been set to expire on May 25.

Nearly all major international carriers suspended service to Israel on May 4, after a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck an area near Ben-Gurion International Airport.

The decision by several airlines, including Lufthansa Group, to extend flight suspensions by an additional two weeks comes as Delta Air Lines prepares to become the first U.S. carrier to resume flights to Israel on Tuesday—a significant boost for the country’s aviation sector.

Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air resumed operations to and from Tel Aviv last week, following Spain’s Air Europa, which restarted service earlier this month.