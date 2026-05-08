Prosecution of mohels: ‘Belgium is not an anti-Semitic state,” says Belgian PM

Bart De Wever made the remark after strong criticism from U.S. Ambassador and Israeli Foreign Minister regarding the decision to prosecute two Antwerp mohels in a criminal court.

”Belgium is not an anti-Semitic state, that’s nonsense,” declared Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever after strong criticism from U.S. Ambassador Bill White and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar regarding the decision oto prosecute two Antwerp mohels (Jewish circumcisers) in a criminal court. A decision that has sparked shock waves within the Jewish community of Belgium where leaving the country seems no more an option for many of its members.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar reacted strongly to the news on X where he accused Belgium of anti-Semitism and of “using criminal law to persecute Jews for practicing Judaism.”

U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Bill White called it “a stain on Belgium” and said that the U.S. government “condemns the legal action and the Belgian government’s lack of political will to find a solution.”

“Circumcision is, of course, essential to the Jewish faith and Islam, but so are the quality standards set by our legislation,” said De Wever. “We need to find a way to reconcile the two. All I can do is urge everyone involved in these kinds of debates not to take to the public stage and make all sorts of wild, inflammatory, and unfounded statements.”

During a commemorative event in Antwerp on Wednesday, the Belgian premier reminded attendees that it remained uncertain whether a trial or convictions would occur. The court is expected to take a decision on June 19.

“Fanning the flames of controversy is a bad idea,” he cautioned. “I urge all parties involved to refrain from seeking the spotlight, making baseless declarations, or using charged words like ‘antisemitism’ in this debate. Such actions achieve nothing.”

‘Jews are no more welcome in Belgium’

“This prosecution is antisemitic in nature. Not borderline, not ambiguous, but antisemitic…in a manner reminiscent of efforts taken in Europe against Jewish practice prior to the Second World War. he message here is clear: Jews are no longer welcome in Belgium. We will prepare a conference on addressing this topic, including emigrating out of the country.” said Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman of the Brussels-based European Jewish Association (EJA).

Freedom of religion had already been under attack in Belgium in 2019 when shechita, the Jewish ritual slaughter, without stunning was banned in two main regions, Flanders and Wallonia,