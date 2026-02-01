Jewish school vandalized in Paris

The plaque mentioning the name of the school affixed to the building was torn off and later found in a nearby park.

A Jewish school was vandalized by several individuals in the 20th arrondissement of Paris on Saturday evening, according to police.

The perpetratorrs have not been arrested at this stage.

Three windows of the Beth Loubavitch – Beth’Hannah Jewish elementary school were broken and a video surveillance camera was torn down. The plaque mentioning the name of the school affixed to the building was torn off and later found in a nearby park, according to the public prosecutor.” “The perpetrators didn’t enter into the school,” it said.

An investigation has been launched into “damage aggravated by two circumstances (in a group and on religious grounds)” and entrusted to the 20th arrondissement police station.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the attempted break-in and damage to a Jewish school in our district. These acts are unacceptable and contrary to our values,” said Éric Pliez, mayor of the 20th arrondissement. ‘’The safety of students is an absolute priority. Together with the municipal team, I reaffirm my total rejection of all forms of anti-Semitism,’’ he added.

According to figures from the Ministry of the Interior, 1,570 anti-Semitic incidents were recorded in France in 2024. In the first eight months of 2025, 889 incidents were recorded. Figures for the whole of 2025 are expected to be published in mid-February.