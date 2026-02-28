Jewish groups back US-Israel strikes on Iran

The Jewish Federations of North America on Saturday expressed support for the joint U.S.-Israeli military actions in Iran and extended prayers for the safety of personnel involved.

“We are closely monitoring events on the ground and communicating with our colleagues and partners in Israel,” the organization said in a statement.

The national umbrella organization represents more than 350 Jewish Federations and network communities across the United States and Canada.

The American Jewish Committee also voiced support for U.S. and Israeli military operations aimed at what it called stopping Iran’s “global terror campaign.” The advocacy group said the strikes were a necessary step toward dismantling Tehran’s nuclear and missile programs and curbing the activities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“This is a sobering moment. The stakes for regional security, global nonproliferation, and civilian lives are extraordinarily high,” the group’s statement concluded. “AJC’s thoughts and prayers are with U.S. and allied military personnel, American and allied civilians serving abroad, and with innocent civilians across the region who may now face heightened risk.”