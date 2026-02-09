Jewish community in Munich receives threatening letter with bullet

The unknown sender wrote “that all Jews should be shot.”

The Jewish Community of Munich and Upper Bavaria (Israelitischen Kultusgemeinde München und Oberbayern or IKG) received last Thursday a letter with ‘’threatening content and a cartridge for handguns’’, local police told Jüdische Allgemeine. The unknown sender wrote “that all Jews should be shot.”

The letter was addressed to a “Jewish institution in the old town.”

The IKG community center and the Ohel Jakob Synagogue are located there. According to reports, the letter was first examined by the community’s own security service and then handed over to police officers who were called to the scene.

The Bavarian police’s Criminal Investigation Department, which is responsible for state security, is investigating the case.

IKG Vice President Yehoshua Chmiel told the Jüdische Allgemeine that the threatening letter had arrived by regular mail in a padded envelope. “We check every piece of mail. In this case, it was immediately apparent that the letter had problematic content. It is standard procedure to report such mailings to the police immediately,’’ he said.

"The escalation continues," said Chmiel. "We receive a lot of threats. But a letter with a real bullet is something new."

Chmiel deplored that ‘’threats, insults, and all kinds of anti-Semitic statements are tolerated by society.’’ ‘’We feel abandoned. There are no actions against anti-Semitism. There are speeches, but they don’t help us.”

However, he described the cooperation with the police as “excellent.” ‘’They always do their best.”