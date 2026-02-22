Jerusalem decries mock death sentence to Israel effigy at Andorra carnival

The ministry described the display as “grotesque,” saying it serves the “normalization of hatred and a dangerous echo of the darkest chapters of Jewish history. We expect clear condemnation from the Andorran authorities and concrete action to ensure that such incitement has no place in Andorra.”

It holds an annual Encamp Carnival event funded and authorized by the government, and traditionally includes political satires. The carnival stages a mock trial in which an effigy is found guilty, hung and burned in front of a crowd.

On Monday, this year’s blue and white effigy had both hands tied and its head marked with the Star of David.

It was hung, shot and burned in front of the festival’s attendees, Ynet reported.

The Jewish community in Andorra of 160 members was dismayed, saying that it was the first time that the carnival incorporated unequivocally antisemitic messages.

“This is a ceremony they hold every year, a kind of carnival where they mock many things. This time, they took a doll and dressed it in the colors of the Israeli flag—with a Star of David on its face. They hung the doll on a rope, put it on trial, and sentenced it to death, which was carried out by shooting and burning the doll. This is completely unacceptable,” Ynet cited Esther Pujol, one of the Jews who live in Andorra, as saying.

“I called the speaker of Parliament of Andorra, and he was shocked and told me it was unacceptable. What makes it worse is that the mayor and members of the city council participated in this ceremony,” she continued.

The U.S. embassy in Madrid reacted to the scenes in Andorra on Friday, tweeting in Spanish that it stands with the local Jewish community.

“Acts of this kind risk normalizing antisemitism and undermine religious freedom. We appreciate the apology from the organizers and call for zero tolerance toward hate. The United States stands firmly against antisemitism and hatred in all its forms, and reaffirms its commitment to protecting Jewish life around the world,” the embassy tweeted.