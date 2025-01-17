Israeli Security Cabinet set to OK Gaza truce

The full Cabinet is expected to give the final approval on Saturday evening.

By JNS staff

Israel’s Security Cabinet was meeting on Friday morning to approve the Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas.

The accord, whose first phase is to see the phased release of 33 hostage—alive or dead—over a six-week period starting on Sunday, in return for the release of 1,000 terrorists from Israeli prisons, will then be brought to the full Cabinet for a vote on Saturday night.

The ceasefire was expected to go in effect at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, with the first three hostages, women, to be freed around 4 p.m. However, this may be delayed until Monday.

Ninety-eight hostages abducted during the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led massacre are still being held in Gaza, at least one-third of them dead. Two mentally ill Israelis who entered the Strip on their own are also being held by the terrorists, as are the bodies of two slain IDF soldiers.

The second phase of the agreement would see the release of the remaining hostages in exchange for more Palestinian terrorists held in Israeli jails, and an Israeli army withdrawal from almost all of the Gaza Strip.