110 new immigrants arrive in Israel day after Iran ceasefire

By JNS staff

A group of 110 new immigrants from Europe arrived in Israel on Wednesday, just one day after the ceasefire with Iran took effect, according to the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration.

Most of the new immigrants who arrived on the aliyah flight—which had been scheduled before the war began—are from France, with the rest coming from the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Netherlands.

“In other countries, when there is war, people flee, but in our country, people come to join us,” Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer said at a welcoming ceremony at the airport.

Yael Eckstein, president of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews—one of the main partners in the effort—described the new immigrants as “the true heroes of our age.”

“Our very recent war and this period of uncertainty did not deter them. They understand what it means for the Jewish people to return to their homeland, and they are fulfilling their dream to be a part of that,” she said. “This is the ultimate response to those who seek to harm us.”

Since the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, more than 45,000 new immigrants have arrived in Israel, with about a third under the age of 35, according to the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration.