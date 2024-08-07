Israeli President Herzog sends message to Jewish communities around the world as Israel faces ongoing threat from Iran

President Isaac Herzog sent a message to Jewish communities around the world on Wednesday, as Israel faces the ongoing threat of imminent attack from Iran and its terrorist proxies across the region.

“Dear Jewish sisters and brothers from around the world, these are difficult moments for the State of Israel and the Jewish people. These very days, we mark 10 months since the brutal massacre of October 7. It coincides with another heartbreaking moment in time, the fifth anniversary of Ariel Bibas, the little red-headed boy from Kibbutz Nir Oz who was abducted from his home by Hamas terrorists on that dark day, along with his mother, Shiri, his father, Yarden, and his baby brother, Kfir,’’ he said.

In his message, President Herzog spoke of the importance of the resilience of the Israeli people, of the great capabilities of the defense and security services, and of the centrality of the steadfast alliance with Israel’s allies – especially, the United States.

Herzog said that the Israeli people and Jewish communities shared in the tensions and anxieties surrounding the threats of today, and noted that the concern and care between Israel and Jews around the world was ‘’mutual and deep.’’

“I want to say to our sisters and brothers everywhere that the depth of our connection and our caring is mutual. We in Israel also see the anxieties, concerns and vulnerability of Jewish communities around the world. And just as you carry us in your hearts, we carry you in our hearts too,’’ the President said.