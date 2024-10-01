Israeli ground troops raid Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon

“The IDF is operating according to a methodical plan set out by the General Staff and the Northern Command which IDF soldiers have trained and prepared for in recent months,” the IDF said.

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Monday that ground forces have begun to execute “limited, localized and targeted raids” against Hezbollah inside Lebanon.

“In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localized and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in Southern Lebanon,” the IDF stated. “These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel.”

“The IDF is operating according to a methodical plan set out by the General Staff and the Northern Command, which IDF soldiers have trained and prepared for in recent months,” the Israeli military added.

The ground operations and associated Israeli airstrikes Monday inside the confines of Beirut proper are the largest Israeli military operation in Lebanon since the end of the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.

The U.S. State Department said on Monday that Israel had informed Washington that it would conduct “limited” military ground operations inside Lebanon.

U.S. President Joe Biden suggested at a press conference earlier in the day that he was opposed to Israel’s plans.

“I’m comfortable with them stopping,” Biden said. “We should have a ceasefire now.”